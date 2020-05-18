The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50: Wi-fi scrubs Asif and Blake are streaming the hottest live esports takes on the planet and are completely unfiltered. Today marks the return of the Smash Podcast crew for the fifth time.

Hello, folks. Monday is back up in your ass with the resurrection and that means an all-new episode of The Wide World of Electronics Sports. If you aren’t familiar, the Shacknews Twitch Channel plays host to the internet’s best discussions and overviews of the top moments and competitors on the electronic sports scene with hosts Blake and Asif.

On today’s episode of WWES, Blake and Asif welcome back the Smash Bros. All-Stars once again for a new episode of the Shacknews Smash Podcast. On the docket for today is a discussion for The Last Dance, The Box tournament, SIRAD Smash Charity tournament, the never-ending Wi-Fi debate, and EVO 2020 going online.

The fun begins at 6:15 PM EDT (3:15 PM PDT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. Check out our guide for more information on how to link your accounts.