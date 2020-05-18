Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's new Friendship trailer showcases all friendly finishers A recent trailer from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath shows off the all-new ways players can make friends and not gibs out of enemies in the upcoming update.

Friendships are a strange and wonderful part of Mortal Kombat history. If you’d like to show your opponents you have mercy in your heart, or want to make them feel like they’re not even worth killing, then Friendship “fatalities” are the way to go. They’re coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath in a free update and NetherRealm just shared a big look at multiple new Friendships coming to the game.

NetherRealm Studios showed off their new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Friendships trailer on Twitter and YouTube on May 18, 2020. The all-new trailer shows a number of ways in which players can wholesomely befriend their foes in the new update. We’d seen the likes of Sub-Zero bringing an ice cream cart out, Scorpion spearing up a big teddy bear, and Kano laser eye grilling a backyard bbq, but the latest ones showcase Kitana getting together with her terrible sister Mileena for a game of patty cake, Kollector putting on a one-man band, and Geras building a big, fancy sandcastle, just to name a few. You can see those and more in the trailer below.

It’s worth mentioning that while the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC, which will feature RoboCop, Fujin, Sheeva, their new fatalities, and a new story, will be paid DLC, that comes alongside a free update for Friendships and also the return of stage fatilities. That is to say, Friendships and stage fatilities (and the new stages coming with some of them) won’t cost players a dime to enjoy. It’s a nice little freebie for NetherRealm to offer alongside all of the new goodies coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on May 26, 2020.

Want to know more about the upcoming DLC and update? Be sure to check out our full write-up on everything coming with Mortal Kombat: Aftermath’s new story chapter and characters at the end of this month, and get ready to warm those hearts and show opponents that you just dang care.