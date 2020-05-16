Watch the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 - Shack Staff Super Challenge We are continuing our effort to stimulate the global economy here with the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020, this week featuring a competitive series with the Shacknews staff!

Times are tough out there, but we’re trucking along here and Shacknews and doing our part to help with the Shacknews Stimulus Games. Each weekend, we work to stimulate the global economy in a special series of video game competitions featuring different communities each week.

This week on the Shacknews Stimulus Games, we’re bringing it in with the Shacknews Staff. We work hard to put up stories, content, videos, livestreams, and more that everyone will enjoy, so this time around, we’re getting together to throw down in a special Shacknews Staff challenge. Tune in today at 1:30PM PT / 4:30PM ET as we go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel, sponsored today by The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, now available on PSVR. You can also tune in at the embedded video just below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s what’s going down on the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 Shack Staff Super Challenge.

Best total score after a four video game gauntlet wins the title of Shacknews Staff Champion.

Games being played: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tetris 99 Rocket League Halo 2 Anniversary Edition (Master Chief Collection)

All players are compensated equally for their time played in the tournament. This is just for bragging rights when we all get back together.

We know we can’t save the global economy alone, but we’re doing our part were we can. You can count on us to return with fresh new Shacknews Stimulus Games competitions each week, done safely and remotely from the comfort of our own homes. Have no doubt that Shacknews live events will return once the pandemic ends and we’re all able to get back together again.

It’s another week of celebrating video games through the roughest of seas. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well. Our livestream will kick off soon on the Shacknews Twitch.