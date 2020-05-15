New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 15, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Watch Shacknews Presents: The Dump - May 15, 2020 from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Shaqnews

This is the content I crave.

Nintendo Minute - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Museum Hangout

Kit and Krysta are great!

Prince & The Revolution Live

In collaboration with YouTube and Google, this special streaming event will run in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation). Any viewer donations will include a matching component from Google (Google.org will match $2 for every $1 up to $5 million).

There are other skateboarding video games to look forward to...

Skate Story looks super cool!

Don't you worry about {company_name}

Let me worry about {company_name}.

AI/DC - Great Balls

Using lyrics.rip to scrape the Genius Lyrics Database, Funk Turkey made a Markov Chain write AC/DC lyrics. This is the end result- "Great Balls". An instant classic.

Now might not be a good time for a trade war with China...

I am not an economist, but the data lately does not seem conducive to escalating trade wars.

Quality Internet Video Content

Way to go on that video, Internet!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 15, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola