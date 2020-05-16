Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet will feature a virtual quarantine episode The Apple TV Plus series Mythic Quest is joining the ranks of other series that have introduced specials surrounding quarantine storyline.

In the time of coronavirus, our favorite shows are moving forward with topical episodes that deal with quarantine and the coronavirus. Apple's Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet is next up on the list to get its own special.

The new episode of the Apple TV Plus series will find the show's video game development team, who all work on the biggest multiplayer title of all time, dealing with working from home. Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) are finding it difficult to be alone, while some of the rest of the staff are positively flourishing.

We get to see a different side to the way everyone deals with being in quarantine and working from home. If you've been watching Mythic Quest from the beginning, you'll know why that's intriguing. Plus, this episode is an impressive feat, considering the fact that the cast worked remotely all around the country and shot iPhone footage to put it all together.

"Lots of workplaces are figuring out this whole working-from-home thing, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will relate," said McElhenney of the episode's content.

"Yes we’ve all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate that. We needed to shoot this episode fast without sacrificing quality. Thankfully, we’re living in a time when everyone’s got a camera in their pocket. Having an iPhone coupled with the ingenuity of our crew allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just days. We hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

The new half-hour special is set to air on May 22 via Apple TV. That gives you a bit of time to get caught up with the rest of the show before jumping in.