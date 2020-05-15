Shacknews Dump - May 15, 2020 Another week brings another Shacknews Dump. Join us as we talk about Unreal Engine 5, GTA 5 crashing the Epic Games Store, and more.

The news won’t talk about itself, and that’s why another Shacknews Dump is headed your way today. We’re gathering all the hottest news stories together in one big pile to bring to your on the ShackStream. Are you braced and ready?

This May 15, 2020 edition of the Shacknews Dump is pipin’ hot. After all, Epic Games unveiled their latest major engine, Unreal Engine 5, showcasing new tools to streamline entertainment media design. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games just dumped Grand Theft Auto 5 into the Epic Games Store for the free game of the week, crashing the store and causing an all-day fracas as users climbed went after the smash hit game. Also, EVO Online is happening, but Smash Bros Ultimate is completely out of the picture? The games featured have good netcode, but how will this event play out? We’ll be discussing all of this and more on the Shacknews Dump, sponsored today by The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, which just launched on PSVR.

Join us as we go live with the Dump on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1PM PT / 4PM ET. You can also watch the stream live in the video embed below.

Here’s the lineup of what’s ahead for today’s Shacknews Dump.

Get ready. Get set. The Shacknews Dump on the ShackStream is about to get underway with all of the hot news and topics to come out of gaming this week.