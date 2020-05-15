Overwatch Anniversary tease shows off Masquerade Reaper Overwatch has issued a second tease for this year's Anniversary event, showing off a new Legendary look for Reaper.

The Overwatch Anniversary update is one of the biggest times of celebration of the year for Blizzard's team-based shooter. The publisher already looks to be gearing up for whatever's next and is looking to pump up its user base by showing off some more Legendary skins. On Friday, Blizzard unveiled a new outfit for the harbinger of death, Reaper.

From the shadows.



Crash the party as Masquerade Reaper (Legendary)! 🎭



Overwatch Anniversary begins May 19. pic.twitter.com/kdUZe0sVZH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 15, 2020

Reaper will blend in perfectly as your costume ball of choice in this ensemble, which sees him trade in his usual cloak in favor of an upscale Victorian garb, complete with cape and mask. Plus, check out that snazzy new hat!

The teases for this year's Overwatch Anniversary began on Thursday with Blizzard revealing the event's first Legendary skin, Little Red Ashe. This is just a small taste of what to expect with Overwatch's next event, which will undoubtedly feature even more skins. As for what else the event entails, that remains to be seen.

This year's Overwatch Anniversary event is set to run from May 19-June 9. If there are any further teases from the Overwatch Twitter account, we'll be sure to monitor those as they come in. We'll also be here the moment Blizzard reveals more information on what exactly the Anniversary event will feature. If nothing else, it should help kill some time until Overwatch 2 eventually arrives.