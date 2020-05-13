Evening Reading - May 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Never roast Michael Jordan



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 49 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/W5ymoMJKuF — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 12, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tim Sweeney's home office

TIM SWEENEY WENT TO POPEYES BEFORE SHOWING HIS NEXT GEN ENGINE pic.twitter.com/ckSXCRMJte — The French Dip w/ Swiss Gamer (@KZXcellent) May 13, 2020

At least he chose Popeye's.

tim sweeney chilling at home pic.twitter.com/0LjKOOydjv — jack (@sommepo) May 13, 2020

I bought two of those magic electric globes the other day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester sees an economic recovery or a ‘much more dire’ scenario as equally possible. Meanwhile, the President is calling for negative interest rates like the jaboofer he is.

When the so-called “rich guys” speak negatively about the market, you must always remember that some are betting big against it, and make a lot of money if it goes down. Then they go positive, get big publicity, and make it going up. They get you both ways. Barely legal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

Flipped my turnips!

Thanks to Galadriel07 and skankcore for having me over to their islands to sell these turnips!

I have a problem. I want to try to buy 30 million bells worth of turnips this weekend.

Smashers react to EVO Online not including Ultimate

evo: cuts smash ultimate from evo, won't be at evo online



nintendo fans: does this mean nintendo will finally fix online???



nintendo: pic.twitter.com/oExVCMsff8 — Noah (@PhantomArtifice) May 14, 2020

This is really bad for the Smash scene.

Why ya'll celebrating no Smash in the EVO Online announcement? Would of been dope idc



Weirdos. — EE »4PF« (@EEvisu) May 14, 2020

EE has a point.

EVO announces it will be a full online tournament this year and has cut Smash from the lineup due to the game's poor online performance with lag



and you know what? they're in the right here and it's on Nintendo to fix Smash online https://t.co/ag8L6xZqSU — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 14, 2020

I hope Nintendo does something... they won't

-Byleth murders Smash hype

-ARMS reveal leaves us in the dark for months

-Virus shuts down major tourneys

-Everyone stuck playing Smash online

-Plead to Nintendo but get no answer

-WiFi Sonic killing the meta

-Smash is dropped from EVO



Okay, who put a curse on Smash this year? pic.twitter.com/rqr7DLfj0s — Monkey D. Lenny (@MonkeyDLenny) May 14, 2020

We should never had opened that sarcophagus.

How everyone thinks smash Twitter is reacting to the evo online lineup vs how we are actually reacting pic.twitter.com/o0U6idq1hg — IG:Mr. Roombastic 🌐 (@IGmr_roombastic) May 14, 2020

The memes intensify.

Imagine if Nintendo did a 5000 IQ play and requested the Smash Ultimate tournament to be cancelled so the general masses don’t see how bad the online mode is https://t.co/exmXFhTLqT — ZeRo (@zerowondering) May 14, 2020

Zero is probably right. Nintendo squashed this most likely. Sucks for pro players

1

Toad should stick to his day job.

David Tepper says this is the second-most overvalued stock market he’s ever seen, behind only 1999

I tend to agree with Mr. Tepper.

#WearAMask

Governor Andrew Cuomo called on New Yorkers to wear masks as a sign of respect to essential workers and people around them. For live updates: https://t.co/NmbjpgZwgT pic.twitter.com/Fe0LM3aqqb — Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2020

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Happy Birthday, Greg!

Our Burkleton is all grown up!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.