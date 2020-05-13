Evening Reading - May 13, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Never roast Michael Jordan— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 12, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 49 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/W5ymoMJKuF
Tim Sweeney's home office
TIM SWEENEY WENT TO POPEYES BEFORE SHOWING HIS NEXT GEN ENGINE pic.twitter.com/ckSXCRMJte— The French Dip w/ Swiss Gamer (@KZXcellent) May 13, 2020
At least he chose Popeye's.
tim sweeney chilling at home pic.twitter.com/0LjKOOydjv— jack (@sommepo) May 13, 2020
I bought two of those magic electric globes the other day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester sees an economic recovery or a ‘much more dire’ scenario as equally possible. Meanwhile, the President is calling for negative interest rates like the jaboofer he is.
When the so-called “rich guys” speak negatively about the market, you must always remember that some are betting big against it, and make a lot of money if it goes down. Then they go positive, get big publicity, and make it going up. They get you both ways. Barely legal?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020
Flipped my turnips!
Stonks #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/DXuSYSDnW6— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 14, 2020
Thanks to Galadriel07 and skankcore for having me over to their islands to sell these turnips!
Thanks @skankcore #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/N5cEuaioA4— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 14, 2020
I have a problem. I want to try to buy 30 million bells worth of turnips this weekend.
Smashers react to EVO Online not including Ultimate
evo: cuts smash ultimate from evo, won't be at evo online— Noah (@PhantomArtifice) May 14, 2020
nintendo fans: does this mean nintendo will finally fix online???
nintendo: pic.twitter.com/oExVCMsff8
This is really bad for the Smash scene.
Why ya'll celebrating no Smash in the EVO Online announcement? Would of been dope idc— EE »4PF« (@EEvisu) May 14, 2020
Weirdos.
EE has a point.
EVO announces it will be a full online tournament this year and has cut Smash from the lineup due to the game's poor online performance with lag— Rod Breslau (@Slasher) May 14, 2020
and you know what? they're in the right here and it's on Nintendo to fix Smash online https://t.co/ag8L6xZqSU
I hope Nintendo does something... they won't
-Byleth murders Smash hype— Monkey D. Lenny (@MonkeyDLenny) May 14, 2020
-ARMS reveal leaves us in the dark for months
-Virus shuts down major tourneys
-Everyone stuck playing Smash online
-Plead to Nintendo but get no answer
-WiFi Sonic killing the meta
-Smash is dropped from EVO
Okay, who put a curse on Smash this year? pic.twitter.com/rqr7DLfj0s
We should never had opened that sarcophagus.
How everyone thinks smash Twitter is reacting to the evo online lineup vs how we are actually reacting pic.twitter.com/o0U6idq1hg— IG:Mr. Roombastic 🌐 (@IGmr_roombastic) May 14, 2020
The memes intensify.
Imagine if Nintendo did a 5000 IQ play and requested the Smash Ultimate tournament to be cancelled so the general masses don’t see how bad the online mode is https://t.co/exmXFhTLqT— ZeRo (@zerowondering) May 14, 2020
Zero is probably right. Nintendo squashed this most likely. Sucks for pro players
1
Toad should stick to his day job.
David Tepper says this is the second-most overvalued stock market he’s ever seen, behind only 1999
PJ FOOFINGTON, INVESTMENT ADVISER $QQQ $SQQQ $UVXY pic.twitter.com/BIwx0u1Frn— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 13, 2020
I tend to agree with Mr. Tepper.
#WearAMask
Governor Andrew Cuomo called on New Yorkers to wear masks as a sign of respect to essential workers and people around them. For live updates: https://t.co/NmbjpgZwgT pic.twitter.com/Fe0LM3aqqb— Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2020
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Happy Birthday, Greg!
Burkleton!!!@GregBurke85 pic.twitter.com/lggCp8ayX8— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 13, 2018
Our Burkleton is all grown up!
