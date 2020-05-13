New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - May 13, 2020

It's Greg's birthday, Shacknews. All I got him was this Evening Reading post.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tim Sweeney's home office

At least he chose Popeye's.

I bought two of those magic electric globes the other day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester sees an economic recovery or a ‘much more dire’ scenario as equally possible. Meanwhile, the President is calling for negative interest rates like the jaboofer he is.

Flipped my turnips!

Thanks to Galadriel07 and skankcore for having me over to their islands to sell these turnips!

I have a problem. I want to try to buy 30 million bells worth of turnips this weekend.

Smashers react to EVO Online not including Ultimate

This is really bad for the Smash scene.

EE has a point.

I hope Nintendo does something... they won't

We should never had opened that sarcophagus.

The memes intensify.

Zero is probably right. Nintendo squashed this most likely. Sucks for pro players 

1

Toad should stick to his day job.

David Tepper says this is the second-most overvalued stock market he’s ever seen, behind only 1999

I tend to agree with Mr. Tepper

#WearAMask

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Happy Birthday, Greg!

Our Burkleton is all grown up!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 13, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola