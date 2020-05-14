Watch the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play livestream here It's time to sheath your katana because of the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play livestream is starting soon, and you can watch it right here.

Today’s State of Play is dedicated entirely to Ghost of Tsushima. This is a brand new IP from Sucker Punch, the studio behind the Infamous series as well as the Sly Cooper games from way back when. With gameplay footage promised, you won’t want to miss a single frame of this livestream, and you can watch it all right here, on Shacknews. Please check it out with us!

Ghost of Tsushima State of Play livestream

The May 14, Ghost of Tsushima State of Play livestream is set to begin at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. EDT. If you’re living in another time zone, check out our helpful State of Play start time guide so you know when to tune in. You can watch the livestream below using the embedded YouTube video.

If there are any problems with the stream, you can also head directly to the PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channel.

Now, how about a refresher on Ghost of Tsushima? The game was originally revealed back at the Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Paris Games Week in 2017. Since then, players have only seen little snippets and teasers, with the last, big trailer releasing about five months ago.

The type of gameplay players can expect from Ghost of Tsushima is a bit mysterious. While it seems there’s a focus on one-on-one sword fights, some of the trailers do seem to indicate an almost-Sekiro level of exploration and movement. Whether Sucker Punch leans into the difficulty or opts for a more approachable action game is bound to be revealed during the State of Play.

Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled for release on July 17, a Friday, which means a weekend full of being sneaky, stealthy, and incredibly proficient at taking out enemy samurai. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Ghost of Tsushima page, where we’ll be collating all the news, information, and even guides upon the game’s release.