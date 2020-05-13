The Last of Us Part 2 - Inside the Story dev diary is an illuminating watch Learn more about The Last of Us Part 2's chilling narrative with the first entry of this informative video series about the game.

Naughty Dog knows you want to know what will happen in The Last of Us Part 2. That's why a new series of "spoiler-free" videos from the team have been rolling out slowly until the game launches on June 19.

The developer videos were created in a bid to explore Naughty Dog's "largest and most ambitious game yet," and the first video kicks off with the story. You may think you know what's going on, but you may actually be in for a surprise if you watch the video. The Last of Us Part 2 remains, at the very least, extremely mysterious.

The next video is set for May 20, when Naughty Dog plans on going "inside the gameplay", with an "inside the details" video on May 27, and then finally "inside the world" clip on June 3. If you're interested in trying to go into the game sight unseen, you might just want to avoid the videos entirely. It's become difficult to do anything like that with all the leaks swirling around, but that's the best course of action at the moment. And stay off of social media.

We'll be keeping you up to date with all the videos in case you are interested in going a little deeper into the game but otherwise we'll be counting down the days until the whole thing is in our hands and we can give it a go.

In the meantime, be sure to share what you think of the game with us and how you think things might end up. What are you looking forward to the most? This is most certainly going to be a doozy.