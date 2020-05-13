The King of Fighters ALLSTAR enters the ring with WWE Superstars The King of Fighters ALLSTAR's newest crossover enters the realm of sports entertainment with six WWE Superstars.

This hasn't been the greatest year for the titans of World Wrestling Entertainment when it comes to video games. So maybe tackling the mobile space will help give these sports entertainers some much-needed shine. So what happens when some of WWE's top stars from the past and present take on the likes of Terry Bogard and Rugal Bernstein? We're about to find out with the latest event for mobile fighter, The King of Fighters ALLSTAR.

On Wednesday, SNK and Netmarble announced that six WWE Superstars will join the King of Fighters ALLSTAR roster. Players can collect and add The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and "The Man" (as well as "The Ma") Becky Lynch. Each of these characters will come with their signature moves and mannerisms, allowing players to make the kinds of King of Fighters matchups they never knew they wanted, especially given previous crossovers with other games like Tekken 7 and Samurai Shodown. For WWE fans, it's a different way to interact with their favorite stars, which they might need given the absence of a WWE 2K21 this year. Those character models don't look too bad, either. They certainlt aren't... well... whatever this is.

On top of that, players can find some new events to take part in. This includes a WWE-centric Time Attack Mode, a Super Mission that unlocks The Rock, a Rush Event Dungeon that unlocks Kofi Kingston, a WWE-Themed Roulette event that unlocks John Cena, and two new Summon Banners that can unlock the rest of the WWE cast.

As an incentive for newcomers, anybody who downloads The King of Fighters ALLSTAR through June 3 will also receive alternate styles for The Rock and Kofi Kingston. The King of Fighters ALLSTAR WWE crossover will begin this Thursday, May 14. The game is free on the App Store and Google Play.