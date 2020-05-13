New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration features 25 demos including Ghostrunner & Roki

A wealth of indie gaming demos have been launched over on Steam, thanks to the Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration.
TJ Denzer
Indie gaming may not be getting as much of a showcase and the connections it would normally get with a wealth of physical events canceled this year, but that doesn’t stop indie creators from making due and getting out there. Digital Dragons is lending a hand for the next couple days. In celebration of the work and effort of indie devs, the Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration has made 25 demos of upcoming indie games available for players to try for the next couple days.

The Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration was launched on Steam on May 13, 2020. A grand slew of upcoming indie gaming titles are available to download and try from May 13 to May 15, 2020. Among the many titles are an extension on the Ghostrunner demo from One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks, as well as Polygon Treehouse’s Röki, which was featured in an August 2019 Nintendo Switch indie gaming livestream.

Ghostrunner and Röki join a wide and varied slate of 25 other indie gaming titles in the Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration, the full list of which can be seen below.

There’s a little something for everyone in the Digital Dragons Steam Indie Celebration, but it won’t last long. If you want to get a peak at some awesome upcoming indies, be sure to jump in before the celebration ends on May 15. Need more indies? Don’t forget about our Indie-licious ShackStreams on Mondays where there’s a good chance you can see the above titles and more streamed live.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

