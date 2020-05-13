Lumberjack's Dynasty Feature Trailer shows off the woodman's work life A new trailer for Toplitz Productions and UMEO Studios' lumberjack life sim, Lumberjack's Dynasty, shows off the work you'll be doing throughout your woodman career.

Lumberjack’s Dynasty is a work simulator offering something few others have tapped into yet. Toplitz Productions and UMEO Studios is creating an experience in which players will build a lumber business from scraps and create a longstanding career that spans generations of characters. The game just released in Early Access, but a new trailer gives us a close at the work we can expect in Lumberjack’s Dynasty.

Toplitz Productions launched the Lumberjack’s Dynasty Feature Trailer on the publisher’s YouTube channel on May 13, 2020. Lumberjack’s Dynasty has you take on the role of a character who will build their business from nothing through a series of client jobs, building construction and repair, and quite a few other tasks that come with the territory. The trailer shows off a glimpse of some of the construction projects players will take part in, the questline driven effort to create a lumber business, and, of course, the work and toil of cutting down and hauling trees to your lumberyards for processing. You can have a look at the new trailer below.

If Lumberjack’s Dynasty looks similar to the gameplay and rhetoric found in games like SnowRunner or Farming Simulator, that’s no coincidence. Toplitz has been around the work sim business for quite a while with the likes of Mad Games Tycoon and Farming Dynasty (which was also co-developed by UMEO Studios). Lumberjack’s Dynasty aims to bring about all of the aspects players loved about the life sim elements of Farmer’s Dynasty with a career mode and gameplay not often seen in these types of games as you build your lumberyard business from scratch, perhaps even meet someone to fall in love with and have kids to carry on the business, relax with fishing and exploring in the woods, and more.

Lumberjack’s Dynasty is available on Steam Early Access now. The game is expected to develop in Early Access for at least six months before Toplitz pursues a full launch later this year.