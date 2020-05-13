Watch the Summer Game Fest May 13 livestream here Come and see what delightful surprise Geoff Keighley has in store for us today with his Summer Game Fest livestream.

The next instalment of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is happening today. Today’s docket includes a special showcase, where something new and exciting will be shown, followed by an interview by the Game Awards’ host with the most. You can watch all the fun and surprise unfold right here, at Shacknews.

Summer Game Fest, May 13

The Summer Game Fest is a several-months long celebration of all things gaming. For those in the southern hemisphere, we’ll just pretend it is still summer and be good sports about it. This special event is headed up by Geoff Keighley himself, the man known for bringing to life the annual event, The Game Awards. What Keighley has in store for us today is anybody’s guess, but you can watch it right below. The stream begins on Wednesday, May 13, at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.

May 13’s special event was revealed on Twitter via the official Summer Game Fest account, and then expanded upon by Keighley. Apparently, the showcase and interview will last about an hour all up, so it’s bound to be a big ol’ reveal. You can see Geoff’s tweet about it below.

Tomorrow's @summergamefest stream and interview will last approximately 1 hour. See you at 11 am ET / 8 am PT. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 13, 2020

What, exactly, is going to be shown is anyone’s guess. After today’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection unveiling, it would seem that anything is on the table. Perhaps we’ll see another long-forgotten franchise brought forward to a new generation of players. Could I luck out and get another remaster in the form of Jet Set Radio Future? Only time will tell.

