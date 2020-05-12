Is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection coming to Nintendo Switch? Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection has been announced today and Nintendo Switch owners want to know if it's coming to their console.

It’s been a long time since a great Tony Hawk game was released. For a lot of players, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series from the early ’90s is the pinnacle of gaming, so it’s good news then that THPS 1 and 2 are being remastered for consoles. But, as usual, we Nintendo Switch owners are looking at one another and asking, “Is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection coming to Nintendo Switch?”

Is THPS 1+2 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Much to the chagrin of all the Switch owners out there, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection is not coming to the Nintendo Switch. This is no doubt a bitter disappointment, as the Switch is once again overlooked.

There’s never been a Tony Hawk’s skating game on the Nintendo Switch, and this was the perfect opportunity to break that cycle.

We can see the ad now: skaters chilling at a park, playing THPS1 on their Nintendo Switch while Tony Hawk himself pulls off some sick 900s in the background. The whole sport is about getting out and about, so it only makes sense for it to release on the Switch, but alas, right now there’s no word of a release.

However, Vicarious Visions is the team behind the THPS 1+2 remaster. This is the team that has worked closely with Bungie to make Destiny 2 what it is today. The studio was also responsible for remastering the Crash Bandicoot series, which found its way to the Nintendo Switch. There is precedent here for an eventual Switch release. The team has shown the skills necessary to remaster and old game and port it to the Nintendo Switch, so a release isn’t impossible.

Right now though, there appears to be no plans to release Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection on the Nintendo Switch. Those Switch users that want to get their skating fix might have to wait for SkateBIRD to release. Alternatively, send some positivity over to Vicarious Visions and Activision to let them know you’d love it for the Switch. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 page for the latest news, and maybe a guide or two!