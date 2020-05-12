Evening Reading - May 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- SNK Gals' Fighters review: Chibi combatants
- Warhammer Underworlds Online Review
- PS4 State of Play's next episode will cover Ghost of Tsushima
- All Twitter employees now have the option to work from home "forever"
- All bugs leaving at the end of May - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Iron Will: Grim Dawn designer Arthur Bruno on the ups and downs of remote development
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection revealed
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake: 5 Most Impactful Moments (For a New Player)\
- Mafia Twitter account could be hinting at a new game
- SnowRunner review: Dumping the biggest loads
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Remastered Collection announced at #SummerGameFest https://t.co/Zrl7bi4hZH@tonyhawk @geoffkeighley @VvisionsStudio 🤘 pic.twitter.com/muSvrJQ1CI— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 12, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Do you smell what the Leather Jacket is cooking?
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is teasing some dope stuff for Thursday's announcement.
Miyamoto drawing Mario
A gif of Shigeru Miyamoto drawing Mario pic.twitter.com/cMFlepPgpj— Mario Gif World (@GifMario) May 12, 2020
It's a good thing.
Asuka is the WWE Raw Champion
"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020
Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!!
What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o
And Becky Lynch is having a baby!
Not like this...
Still thinking about this pic.twitter.com/0UU7iDOxaS— TKA | Lucky (@Lucky30_) May 10, 2020
Smashers are hilarious.
JC Penney set to file for bankrupcty on Friday
The company is trying to raise money to help with a restructuring.
#WearAMask
As seen at 81st and 1st Ave NW today #seattlecoronavirus pic.twitter.com/rALoZEL4WC— Sam Machkovech (@samred) May 12, 2020
Nice to see shrubbery that can socially distance.
This Jordan laughing at the tablet meme is going places
me at my own tweets pic.twitter.com/eahVUFH045— ziwe (@ziwe) May 11, 2020
I expect several more months of this meme.
Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Remaster Trailer but with ska
Fixed it for you, @tonyhawk https://t.co/4iHzQxpK5K#SummerGameFest @goldfingermusic #PickItUp #TonyHawkProSkater @shacknews pic.twitter.com/yGdE6ODaZY— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 12, 2020
Ska music! Apply directly to the forehead!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 12, 2020