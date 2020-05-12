Evening Reading - May 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Do you smell what the Leather Jacket is cooking?

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is teasing some dope stuff for Thursday's announcement.

Miyamoto drawing Mario

A gif of Shigeru Miyamoto drawing Mario pic.twitter.com/cMFlepPgpj — Mario Gif World (@GifMario) May 12, 2020

It's a good thing.

Asuka is the WWE Raw Champion

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE!!!!



What a moment on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/yWnHB3Dc4o — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

And Becky Lynch is having a baby!

Not like this...

Still thinking about this pic.twitter.com/0UU7iDOxaS — TKA | Lucky (@Lucky30_) May 10, 2020

Smashers are hilarious.

JC Penney set to file for bankrupcty on Friday

The company is trying to raise money to help with a restructuring.

#WearAMask

As seen at 81st and 1st Ave NW today #seattlecoronavirus pic.twitter.com/rALoZEL4WC — Sam Machkovech (@samred) May 12, 2020

Nice to see shrubbery that can socially distance.

This Jordan laughing at the tablet meme is going places

me at my own tweets pic.twitter.com/eahVUFH045 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 11, 2020

I expect several more months of this meme.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 Remaster Trailer but with ska

Ska music! Apply directly to the forehead!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 12, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight?