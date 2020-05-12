All Twitter employees now have the option to work from home "forever" Twitter employees can now stay at home and work permanently, if they so choose, a change brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter employees who don't wish to return to the office after going home during the coronavirus pandemic won't have to. They now have the option to work from home "forever."

CEO Jack Dorsey released a statement in a company-wide email on Tuesday that noted that Twitter will allow workers to simply remain at home to work.

"We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere," Twitter previously indicated in an official bog post.

"The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen."

For those who do want to return to the office, that likely won't start happening until September.

"When we do decide to open offices, it also won’t be a snap back to the way it was before," said Twitter. "It will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual."

Employees will be given increased allowances to purchase home office supplies, including desks, chairs, and other essentials. Almost all employee business travel has been suspended until at least 2021.