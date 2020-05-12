What song is playing in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 reveal trailer? Want to know what song is playing in the new trailer for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2? We can help.

If you’ve been watching Twitter this morning – or any gaming news for that matter – then you’ve probably already heard about the remastered Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 collection. If you checked out the trailer, then you’ll notice that it features some pretty great music to go along with the revamped footage of the upcoming game. Those curious to know more about the song playing in the background will be happy to know that this info is readily available. Let’s dive in.

What song is playing in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 trailer?

The song playing throughout the new trailer for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is Police Truck from the band Dead Kennedys. You can check out the full song for yourself via the YouTube video below.

Fans of the original games will recognize the song from the soundtrack for the OG release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater. It’s a great way to throwback to the old entries of the series, which the new games have set out to revitalize and revamp. Want to see the trailer again? We’ve included it below, so go ahead and have a look.

According to Tony Hawk and others involved in the remaster collection, we should expect to see several of the original songs from the soundtracks of both Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 appearing in the new game this fall. If Dead Kennedys’ involvement in the trailer is any indication, then it looks like we’re already moving in the right direction.

Are you excited for the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection? The game is set to release later this year, on September 4, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll have more details about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 as it becomes available, so keep your boards ready and your eyes right here on Shacknews.