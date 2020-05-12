Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection revealed Revealed during the Summer Game Fest, the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection will arrive this fall.

While 2015’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 was a very low moment for the series, the franchise isn’t quite out just yet. Today during a special Twitter livestream event, Geoff Keighley revealed the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection, which features a completely remastered set of visuals with full 4K support.

The footage shown off in the reveal trailer looks absolutely fantastic. All of the new visuals look clean and smooth, and according to Tony Hawk, the team did everything they could to keep the games as close to the originals as they could. On top of building off the original games, the collection will also feature some of the new tricks and features that were available in later titles. This is a great way to make up for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5, which was rated by many as one of the worst games in the franchise's history.

The Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection will also feature a load of online options, allowing players to share their created parks and other things with people all around the world. Like previous entries in the series, the remastered collection will offer players a ton of customization options including the Create-a-skater and create-a-park systems, this time with more robust editors. Want to see some fresh gameplay? Check out this video from JablinksiGames.

On top of all the customization, players will also find a slew of professional skaters available within the game including the complete roster of original pro talent like Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist.

Preordering the game will grant users access to the Warehouse level early – download available at a later time – allowing you a chance to check out the remastered look at one of the most iconic levels in the series.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 is set to release on September 4, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.