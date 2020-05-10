New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Mike Tyson wants to make a Tyson Ranch boxing game

During our interview with Mike Tyson, he indicated he'd like to make a new boxing game with Tyson Ranch branding, which sounds like a plan to us.

Brittany Vincent
1

Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! debuted on NES 33 years ago, so we're due for a new rendition of it. At least, that's what Tyson himself thinks, and we agree.

During our interview with the boxing legend, he expressed interest in a new Punch-Out!! title, or at the very least a game by way of his cannabis licensing and branding company, Tyson Ranch. And honestly, we're ready to see that happen.

"Hey listen, we're going to start our own Punch-Out!! game and our own Tyson Ranch computer game and bring it back to life, man," he said during our chat with Shacknews CEO and Editor-in-Chief Asif Khan. "Bring back Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!."

We had a very fruitful and entertaining interview with Mike about a variety of topics, including weed, Islam, and how much he genuinely seems to enjoy helping people, despite the mistakes he himself has made over the course of his life.

We'll be breaking out several stories from this particular interview over the next week or so. Be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews for tons more awesome Tyson coverage – and video game fun, of course.

Be sure to check out the #PlayApartTogether hashtag on social media platforms to find out how you can get more involved in helping the world heal from the ongoing pandemic.

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola