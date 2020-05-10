Mike Tyson wants to make a Tyson Ranch boxing game During our interview with Mike Tyson, he indicated he'd like to make a new boxing game with Tyson Ranch branding, which sounds like a plan to us.

Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! debuted on NES 33 years ago, so we're due for a new rendition of it. At least, that's what Tyson himself thinks, and we agree.

During our interview with the boxing legend, he expressed interest in a new Punch-Out!! title, or at the very least a game by way of his cannabis licensing and branding company, Tyson Ranch. And honestly, we're ready to see that happen.

"Hey listen, we're going to start our own Punch-Out!! game and our own Tyson Ranch computer game and bring it back to life, man," he said during our chat with Shacknews CEO and Editor-in-Chief Asif Khan. "Bring back Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!."

We had a very fruitful and entertaining interview with Mike about a variety of topics, including weed, Islam, and how much he genuinely seems to enjoy helping people, despite the mistakes he himself has made over the course of his life.

