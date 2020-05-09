Fortnite Party Royale full concert Watch the sets as performed live by Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 at Fortnite's Party Royale concert.

While the state of it’s competitive and casual scenes are constantly in question, one thing is for sure - Fortnite does events like no other. Over the past few years we’ve watched as Epic Games’ Battle Royale’s live events have grown in size and scale. In this time of social distancing, Fortnite has become a platform for Artists to still perform in front of the masses. The latest event, titled Party Royale, featured live performances from Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5.

If you weren’t able to watch Party Royale live, we’ve got the concert recorded in its entirety for your viewing pleasure. Dillon Francis led off the concert, playing a solid set that got everything in motion, while calling out friends and streamers (such as DrLupo) in the process. Steve Aoki followed, taking the main stage to keep the party going. Aoki’s set featured some of his most notable songs, including his popular remix of Kid Cudi’s Pursuit of Happiness. Lastly, deadmou5 brought the concert to a close. The Canadian DJ’s set was full of the flashiness and spectacle that fans have come to expect from him.

Fortnite recently held Astronomical, a concert featuring hip-hop superstar Travis Scott. For more Fortnite, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.