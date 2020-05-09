Evening Reading - May 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Watch Shacknews Presents The Dump: May 8th, 2020 from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

AOC gives commencement address at Animal Crossing graduation ceremony

It was an honor - my very first commencement address! Thank you for the invitation 🎓☺️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 9, 2020

GOTY 2020?

LOOP DADDY 2020

George Foss - Facebook, 2020 pic.twitter.com/3fstgzMY5z — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) May 9, 2020

Awesome Marc Rebillet fan art.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

It snowed in Canton today.

Bring back 1v100, you cowards!

How awesome was that Xbox Live game?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.