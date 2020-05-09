Evening Reading - May 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Watch Shacknews Presents The Dump: May 8th, 2020 from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv
- Shacknews Dump - May 8, 2020
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fastest selling title ever for the Nintendo Switch
- May 7 Inside Xbox Series X recap - game trailers & announcements
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla preorder and release date
- Dragon Quest at Home posts coloring pages to help bust at-home boredom
- Watch the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere livestream here
- Shack Chat: What do you want to see from EA Play 2020?
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 8: Last call for free Pac-Man CE 2
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 8: First DOOM Eternal discounts
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake review - Victory Fanfare
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC adds new story, Robocop, Friendships
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Tesla is Skynet?— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 8, 2020
The Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/Ym9Kh6pcZQ
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
AOC gives commencement address at Animal Crossing graduation ceremony
It was an honor - my very first commencement address! Thank you for the invitation 🎓☺️— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 9, 2020
GOTY 2020?
LOOP DADDY 2020
George Foss - Facebook, 2020 pic.twitter.com/3fstgzMY5z— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) May 9, 2020
Awesome Marc Rebillet fan art.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
BREAKING NEWS#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/skOdXxrSS3— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 8, 2020
It snowed in Canton today.
Bring back 1v100, you cowards!
I remember those days... pic.twitter.com/94hsIsXcYI— JB (@hammersuit) May 7, 2020
How awesome was that Xbox Live game?
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 8, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 8, 2020