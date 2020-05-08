Weekend PC Download Deals for May 8: First DOOM Eternal discounts

You have your mission. You must rip and tear until it is done. And if you're late to the ripping and the tearing, then perhaps a discount will give you incentive to get started. Yes, DOOM Eternal is getting its first significant discount, going down by 25 percent this weekend. So if you want it, you can pick it up on Steam and The Humble Store right now.
Speaking of The Humble Store, the Humble Store Spring Sale has begun and that means dozens of games across a vast number of publishers are seeing big price drops. That includes games like DOOM Eternal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Control, Red Dead Redemption II, and others. Also, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is going absolutely free for everyone, but you only have until tomorrow to claim it, so act fast!
Lastly, if you missed the news earlier, that's a heck of an Eidos Anthology bundle that Square Enix is offering on Steam, so be sure to pick that up if you haven't already. All revenue goes to charity.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Death Coming - FREE until 5/14
- Old World - $29.99 (25% off)
Fanatical
Select 3 games for $9.99 and Build Your Own Bundle! Select between Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Stars End, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Craft The World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, The Surge, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Silence, Tropico 5, Niffelheim, Sudden Strike 4, The Great Perhaps, and Jalopy. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 for Blood: Fresh Supply, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, The Walking Dead: Season Two, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and This War of Mine: Stories Season Pass. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $7.49 for Warhammer Vermintide 2. Pay $17.49 to add the Back to Ubersreik and Shadows Over Bogenhafen DLCs. Pay $34.99 to also receive the Winds of Magic DLC, the Collector's Edition Upgrade, and the Incandescent Brand. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $13.49 (85% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $28.79 (52% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $15.19 (62% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V [Rockstar] - $13.49 (55% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - "$17.99 (55% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $42.91 (64% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Jump Force Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $31.99 (68% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 [Origin] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda [Origin] - $11.99 (70% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.24 (47% off)
GamersGate
- Red Dead Redemption [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $15.13 (57% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $12.00 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles [Steam] - $12.00 (70% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Mad Max [Steam] - $4.00 (80% off)
GOG.com
- Indivisible - $25.99 (35% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Ion Fury - $18.74 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $18.74 (25% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - $3.99 (80% off)
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Her Story - $2.49 (75% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Oxenfree - $4.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.00 (55% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.80 (82% off)
- Mafia III [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus [Steam] - $13.20 (56% off)
- Rise of Industry [Steam] - $13.20 (56% off)
- Offworld Trading Company [Steam] - $12.75 (57% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion [Steam] - $11.22 (72% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $8.41 (72% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [Steam] - $17.68 (41% off)
- Chivalry: Complete Pack [Steam] - $5.95 (83% off)
- It's Green Man Gaming's 10th birthday! Celebrate all month long and check out what's available during the Green Man Gaming Tenth Birthday Sale!
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Small World 2, Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics, Patchwork, King and Assassin, Love Letter, and Potion Explosion. Pay more than the average $10.04 for Splendor (w/The Cities and The Trading Posts expansions), Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game, the Caracassonne Winter and Gingerbread Man and Traders & Builders expansions, the Small World 2 Cursed and Be Not Afraid expansions, and Twilight Struggle. Pay $12 or more to also receive Scythe: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, the Mysterium Hidden Signs and Secrets & Lies expansions, the Caracassonne The River, Inns & Cathedrals, and The Princess & The Dragon expansions, the Small World 2 Grand Dames expansion, and Splendor's The Strongholds expansion. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned, Velocity 2X, TimeShift, and the Police Quest Collection. Pay more than the average $7.91 for The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery, Phatasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, Caesar IV, Quest for Glory 1-5, Shiftings. Pay $12 or more to also receive the King's Quest Season Pass, the King's Quest Collection, Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father, Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved, the Space Quest Collection, Phantasmagoria, and Caesar 3. These activate on Steam.
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation [Steam] - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/9)
- DOOM Eternal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Rage 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Control [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition [UPlay] - $39.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $47.68 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Into The Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Indivisible - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is underway! Find your sale item by publisher:
- Bethesda Softworks
- 2K Games
- Ubisoft
- Rockstar Games
- Square Enix
- Electronic Arts
- Jackbox Games
- 505 Games
- NIS America
- Idea Factory
- Tripwire Interactive
- Codemasters
- 11 Bit Studios
- Private Division
- 1C Online Games
- Curve Studios
- Daedalic Entertainment
- Degica Games
- Double Fine Productions
- Fellow Traveller
- Headup Games
- Merge Games
- Microsoft Studios
- Raw Fury Games
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- May the 4th is approaching and that means it's time to celebrate Star Wars. Check out everything featured in Origin's Star Wars Sale.
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (65% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $13.79 (77% off)
- FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off) (Many Sims 4 expansions also on sale)
- Check out the best from Origin in this weekend's Digital Arcade Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Anno 1800 Season 1 Pass - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass - $23.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass - $7.50 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Expansion Pass - $13.99 (30% off)
- Load up on expansions as part of this weekend's Ubisoft Store Weekend Sale.
Steam
- DOOM Eternal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Square Enix Eidos Anthology - $39.24 (95% off) (All revenue goes to charities across North America and Europe as part of the Square Enix Stay Home & Play campaign.)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 5/10)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Hades [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Heliborne - $6.80 (66% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/11)
- Scrap Mechanic [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Unity of Command II - $20.09 (33% off)
- Indie Megabooth Going Away (For Now) Sale
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Pillar - $2.79 (65% off)
- The Gardens Between - $4.99 (75% off)
- Coffee Talk - $10.39 (20% off)
- The King's Bird - $4.99 (75% off)
- Always Sometimes Monsters - $1.99 (80% off)
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Astrologaster - $6.99 (30% off)
- Session: Skateboarding Sim Game [Steam Early Access] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Half Past Fate - $12.99 (35% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $14.99 (25% off)
- Riverbond - $13.74 (45% off)
- Joggernauts - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Indie Megabooth Going Away (For Now) Sale.
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour - $14.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEK until 5/14)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.80 (63% off)
- Call of Duty WWII - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Bundle - $32.99 (67% off)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (70% off)
- Hydroneer - $7.99 (20% off)
- Slime Rancher - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Surge 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Football Manager 2020 - $33.49 (33% off)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- Star Control: Origins - $14.99 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 8: First DOOM Eternal discounts
-
-
Indivisible - $25.99 (35% off)
Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
Ion Fury - $18.74 (25% off)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
My Friend Pedro - $11.99 (40% off)
Deliver Us The Moon - $18.74 (25% off)
River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
Mirror's Edge - $4.99 (75% off)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - $3.99 (80% off)
Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
Her Story - $2.49 (75% off)
Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
Oxenfree - $4.99 (50% off)
-
-