Weekend PC Download Deals for May 8: First DOOM Eternal discounts

You have your mission. You must rip and tear until it is done. And if you're late to the ripping and the tearing, then perhaps a discount will give you incentive to get started. Yes, DOOM Eternal is getting its first significant discount, going down by 25 percent this weekend. So if you want it, you can pick it up on Steam and The Humble Store right now.

Speaking of The Humble Store, the Humble Store Spring Sale has begun and that means dozens of games across a vast number of publishers are seeing big price drops. That includes games like DOOM Eternal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Control, Red Dead Redemption II, and others. Also, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is going absolutely free for everyone, but you only have until tomorrow to claim it, so act fast!

Lastly, if you missed the news earlier, that's a heck of an Eidos Anthology bundle that Square Enix is offering on Steam, so be sure to pick that up if you haven't already. All revenue goes to charity.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Select 3 games for $9.99 and Build Your Own Bundle! Select between Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Stars End, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Craft The World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, The Surge, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Silence, Tropico 5, Niffelheim, Sudden Strike 4, The Great Perhaps, and Jalopy. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 for Blood: Fresh Supply, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, The Walking Dead: Season Two, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and This War of Mine: Stories Season Pass. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $7.49 for Warhammer Vermintide 2. Pay $17.49 to add the Back to Ubersreik and Shadows Over Bogenhafen DLCs. Pay $34.99 to also receive the Winds of Magic DLC, the Collector's Edition Upgrade, and the Incandescent Brand. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Small World 2, Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics, Patchwork, King and Assassin, Love Letter, and Potion Explosion. Pay more than the average $10.04 for Splendor (w/The Cities and The Trading Posts expansions), Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game, the Caracassonne Winter and Gingerbread Man and Traders & Builders expansions, the Small World 2 Cursed and Be Not Afraid expansions, and Twilight Struggle. Pay $12 or more to also receive Scythe: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, the Mysterium Hidden Signs and Secrets & Lies expansions, the Caracassonne The River, Inns & Cathedrals, and The Princess & The Dragon expansions, the Small World 2 Grand Dames expansion, and Splendor's The Strongholds expansion. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned, Velocity 2X, TimeShift, and the Police Quest Collection. Pay more than the average $7.91 for The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery, Phatasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, Caesar IV, Quest for Glory 1-5, Shiftings. Pay $12 or more to also receive the King's Quest Season Pass, the King's Quest Collection, Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father, Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved, the Space Quest Collection, Phantasmagoria, and Caesar 3. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam