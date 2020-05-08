Weekend Console Download Deals for May 8: Last call for free Pac-Man CE 2

The Golden Week and Star Wars sales appear to be over, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still good deals out there in the console spaces. Nintendo has Splatoon 2 marked down for one more weekend, so it's your last chance to grab this rare first-party Nintendo discount. PlayStation has moved along to spotlighting the hidden gems of the gaming world, ranging from big-time games that might have been overlooked (like Control) to the best of the indie space. And Xbox is offering some cool free weekends for Gold members, like PUBG, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Saints Row IV. All that, plus DOOM Eternal is getting its first major discount.

But for this week, we'd like to issue a reminder that this is your last chance to claim Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 absolutely free! The giveaway window only runs until this Sunday, so if you haven't claimed it, grab it now before it's too late!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch