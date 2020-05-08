Weekend Console Download Deals for May 8: Last call for free Pac-Man CE 2

The Golden Week and Star Wars sales appear to be over, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still good deals out there in the console spaces. Nintendo has Splatoon 2 marked down for one more weekend, so it's your last chance to grab this rare first-party Nintendo discount. PlayStation has moved along to spotlighting the hidden gems of the gaming world, ranging from big-time games that might have been overlooked (like Control) to the best of the indie space. And Xbox is offering some cool free weekends for Gold members, like PUBG, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Saints Row IV. All that, plus DOOM Eternal is getting its first major discount.
But for this week, we'd like to issue a reminder that this is your last chance to claim Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 absolutely free! The giveaway window only runs until this Sunday, so if you haven't claimed it, grab it now before it's too late!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- V-Rally 4 - FREE!
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - FREE!
- Yakuza 0 - $14.99 (25% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins Gold Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- The full Assassin's Creed series is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate all things Star Wars this weekend! Check out everything featured in the Xbox One May the 4th Sale.
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Celebrate Golden Week with the best from Japan. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Golden Week Sale.
- DOOM Eternal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $4.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/10)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- DOOM Eternal - $44.99 (25% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/10)
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered - $19.99 (20% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (40% off)
- Arise: A Simple Story - $13.99 (30% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $29.99 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $21.59 (20% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- Find the greatest under-the-radar hits. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Hidden Gems Sale.
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Want to add to your library without spending a lot of money? Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Farming Simulator 19 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Five - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ubisoft Action & Adventure Sale
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Deadly Premonition Origins - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (60% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (33% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (20% off)
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected - $27.99 (30% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $19.99 (33% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $19.99 (33% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead End Job - $11.89 (30% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Streets of Rogue - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moonlighter - $9.99 (60% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (67% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $7.49 (50% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $17.49 (30% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - $11.24 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $13.20 (65% off)
- Ms. Splosion Man - $7.49 (50% off)
- Brawlout - $9.99 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 8: Last call for free Pac-Man CE 2