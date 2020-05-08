New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Console Download Deals for May 8: Last call for free Pac-Man CE 2

If you have not yet claimed your free copy of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, this weekend is your last chance!
Ozzie Mejia
1

The Golden Week and Star Wars sales appear to be over, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still good deals out there in the console spaces. Nintendo has Splatoon 2 marked down for one more weekend, so it's your last chance to grab this rare first-party Nintendo discount. PlayStation has moved along to spotlighting the hidden gems of the gaming world, ranging from big-time games that might have been overlooked (like Control) to the best of the indie space. And Xbox is offering some cool free weekends for Gold members, like PUBG, Dragon Ball FighterZ, and Saints Row IV. All that, plus DOOM Eternal is getting its first major discount.

But for this week, we'd like to issue a reminder that this is your last chance to claim Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 absolutely free! The giveaway window only runs until this Sunday, so if you haven't claimed it, grab it now before it's too late!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

