Samurai Shodown's most horny-on-main character Iroha has a May launch date Players can expect to see Iroha in action in Samurai Shodown starting next week.

Samurai Shodown is about to bring one of its most interesting characters to the roster. Iroha is the third character in Samurai Shodown’s Season Pass 2, and one of the most popular in the franchise for lewd reasons. She’s also been given an official launch date and will be coming to the game rather soon this May 2020.

SNK revealed a new trailer and launch date for Iroha in Samurai Shodown on the SNKgame YouTube on May 7, 2020. Set to become available for play on May 13, 2020, Iroha looks like she’s bringing all of her pleasantries with her. For those who don’t know, Iroha is a mystical crane who transformed herself into a Japanese maid and lives to serve her master. Her master is, by most accounts, the player playing her and she is known for breaking the fourth wall to address “her master” before and after fights. That said, she’s also packing quite a bit of martial prowess with her twin butterfly swords. You can have a look at her in action below.

Iroha marks the third character release in Samurai Shodown’s Season 2 DLC line-up, which has already launched the archer Mina and the water ninja Sogetsu. There’s still one more character left to go in the Season Pass, which is still available for purchase if you want a cheaper bundle of all the characters instead of buying them individually. Iroha was perhaps the most anticipated one of this new Samurai Shodown Season Pass 2 character collection for… reasons. But she’s still looking like a viable character, and there’s still one more mysterious fighter on the way.

As we welcome Iroha’s arrival on Samurai Shodown next week, stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and details on the final character to round out the Samurai Shodown Season Pass 2 character collection.