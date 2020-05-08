How to fix Zoom recording won't convert error Learn how to fix the problem when the Zoom recording won't convert.

Zoom has proven itself to be an invaluable for teams and families during the pandemic. Sometimes, you’ll want to save these moments. While this feature works most of the time, sometimes there’s an error where the Zoom recording won’t convert. Thankfully, the fix to this is fairly straightforward, requiring only a little bit of computer work.

Usually, Zoom does a pretty good job at converting your recordings into a usable format. But sometimes even using the double_click_to_convert file doesn’t do the trick. Whenever Zoom doesn’t cooperate and refuses to convert, use these steps to (hopefully) solve the problem:

Right-click the file “double_click_to_convert” Select Open With Click Choose another app Select More Apps Choose Look for another app on this PC Change the bottom-right dropdown box to All Files (*.*) Select This PC on the left side Use the search bar to search: exe Click the program that appears Select Open

For those that need some visual aid, these steps come from Evan Gregor’s YouTube channel. You can check out his short, 60-second video below.

In the event you cannot see the file mentioned above, you will want to make sure you can view Windows’ hidden files. To ensure this is enabled, follow these steps:

Click the Start button Choose the Settings icon Use the Find a setting search bar and search: show hidden files Select the option that comes up Scroll down to the File Explorer section Select Show settings for Change settings to show hidden and system files Under Files and Folders look for Hidden files and folders Choose the option Show hidden files, folders, and drives Click OK

With both of these steps complete, you should hopefully force Zoom to convert the recordings. Though problematic that Zoom doesn't always convert, at least the fix is relatively easy.