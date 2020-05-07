Evening Reading - May 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

A short clip of @technosucks interviewing the one and only @MikeTyson at the @statefarm Play Apart Together Charity Tournament powered by @alienware - you can catch the whole interview tonight and catch all the FIFA action at https://t.co/cf7YqNte7g #playaparttogether pic.twitter.com/m8wUPOv1ww — Greenlit (@greenlitcontent) May 8, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Joe Rogan interviews Elon Musk again

Joe has Elon clear up how to pronounce X Æ A-12.

Kiss From A Rose with Seal(s)

“Kiss From A Rose” by Seals pic.twitter.com/prsvJcZrPg — johnwhaskell (@johnwhaskell) May 7, 2020

Baby!

That Xbox Series X iis pretty big

Well dang. I guess I don't have the shelf space for the Xbox Series X. #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/269tFed1c1 — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) May 7, 2020

I am not sure if it will fit in my entertainment center.

Wreckfest Shackbattle highlights

Shackbattles are the best!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here are some photos of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/TZEUCHDffV — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 7, 2020

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.