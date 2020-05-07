Evening Reading - May 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- May 7 Inside Xbox Series X recap - game trailers & announcements
- Tokyo Game Show 2020 canceled over coronavirus concerns
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fastest selling title ever for the Nintendo Switch
- Streets of Rage 4 review - The best Bare Knuckle's ever been
- Smart Delivery games for Xbox Series X and Xbox One
- Fortnite Party Royale Premiere LIVE event with Steve Aoki, deadmau5 & Dillon Francis announced
- Let's talk about This Week at Bungie: May 7, 2020
- Grim Reaper puzzler Death Coming is free on the Epic Games Store
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC adds new story, Robocop, Friendships
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
A short clip of @technosucks interviewing the one and only @MikeTyson at the @statefarm Play Apart Together Charity Tournament powered by @alienware - you can catch the whole interview tonight and catch all the FIFA action at https://t.co/cf7YqNte7g #playaparttogether pic.twitter.com/m8wUPOv1ww— Greenlit (@greenlitcontent) May 8, 2020
Joe Rogan interviews Elon Musk again
Joe has Elon clear up how to pronounce X Æ A-12.
How to pronounce @elonmusk’s new baby’s name (X Æ A-12)https://t.co/dRqaDAOCQk pic.twitter.com/VKAUcyicLU— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 7, 2020
Kiss From A Rose with Seal(s)
“Kiss From A Rose” by Seals pic.twitter.com/prsvJcZrPg— johnwhaskell (@johnwhaskell) May 7, 2020
Baby!
That Xbox Series X iis pretty big
Well dang. I guess I don't have the shelf space for the Xbox Series X. #InsideXbox pic.twitter.com/269tFed1c1— TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) May 7, 2020
I am not sure if it will fit in my entertainment center.
Wreckfest Shackbattle highlights
Shackbattles are the best!
Lola is the best. pic.twitter.com/TZEUCHDffV— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 7, 2020
