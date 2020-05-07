ShackStream: Delivering the goods with SnowRunner Today's episode of the ShackStream hopes to get in that thick n' nasty stuff with a return to Saber Interactive's SnowRunner.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode is locking the wheel hubs and putting it into 4-wheel drive for a muddy expedition into SnowRunner, the followup to the outstanding MudRunner.

This new sequel ups the ante across the board with an all-new engine, new maps, trucks, customization, and terrain types. If you find being stuck in slop for forty-five minutes to be enthralling, this will be the stream for you. Shout out to the sponsor for today’s stream, The Walking Dead: Sinners & Saints for PSVR.

The fun kicks off at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

