Bungie confirms Destiny 2 for Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 Following the Inside Xbox Series X game livestream reveal, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 would be making its way over to next-gen consoles.

As its gameplay experience has evolved, Destiny 2 has become far less of a game confined to a story or platform and more of a prime example of the games-as-a-service model with continual seasons and updates. As such, Bungie took the opportunity following the recent Inside Xbox Series X livestream reveal to confirm that Destiny 2 would be coming to next-gen consoles to keep the MMO first-person shooter fun (and sometimes frustration) going for the foreseeable future.

Bungie announced its confirmation of Destiny 2 for PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X in a response to Xbox via the official Bungie Twitter on May 7, 2020. Immediately following the Xbox Series X game reveal livestream, Xbox announced that “Hundreds of titles are already in development for Xbox Series X thanks to our amazing partner community.”

Bungie took the opportunity to confirm that it was indeed one of those partners and that Destiny 2 would not only be coming to Xbox Series X, but all next-gen consoles as well (meaning we can certainly expect to see it on PlayStation 5 too).

Destiny 2 will be on next-gen platforms! More details to come. pic.twitter.com/1ZZqGZjjjg — Bungie (@Bungie) May 7, 2020

Bungie has been taking Destiny 2 in wild directions since the developer split from Activision, taking the Destiny franchise with it. Since then, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep has launched, bringing both a free-to-play edition in the form of New Light, and also season of weapons, cosmetics, and new content, the current season of which is the Season of the Worthy. Destiny 2 hasn’t been without issue solely under Bungie, but the game continues to keep a strong and passionate community about it and it looks like they’ll be able to follow the game to new consoles at the end of 2020, for better and for worse.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for more details on the launch of Destiny 2 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and be sure to follow our Destiny 2 guides and walkthroughs if you need any help with the Guardian grind.