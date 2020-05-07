League of Legends Volibear rework set to be shown in upcoming livestream League of Legends' resident bear of storms is next on the list of reworks, and it looks like Riot Games will be showing the Volibear rework off at the end of this week.

Just as important as creating new champions for the super massive character roster in League of Legends, Riot Games has also prioritized reworks of old champs, giving their aged mechanics and looks new life. Fiddlesticks was the last one to get a makeover and now it seems Volibear is next on the slate. Riot Games teased a look at the new Volibear rework and promised a livestream reveal event at the end of this week.

Riot Games announced the livestream reveal event of the Volibear rework via the League of Legends Twitter on May 7, 2020. On Friday, May 8, at 8PM PT / 11PM ET, Riot Games will go live on its YouTube channel to showcase the first major dive into Volibear’s new rework. Though we’ve gotten a glimpse of the Roar of Thunder’s new godly look in teases from Riot Games, this will likely be our first major peek at what we can expect out of any changes or reworks to Voli’s mechanics and kit.

A storm is brewing. Take cover in the global livestream event on Friday, May 8 at 8 PM PT - https://t.co/2AJbfPbuj6 pic.twitter.com/NY4Ek16V3e — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 7, 2020

The last big rework we had was to The Ancient Fear, the deadly scarecrow Fiddlesticks. Not only did the character get new mechanics including a misdirecting scarecrow effigy to make enemies second guess whether it was the real champ or not, but Fiddle also got some nasty new and reworked abilities for frightening and annihilating foes. Each rework in League of Legends has largely made a new character out of old ones while attempting to keep the spirit of their foundation alive. As Volibear is a tanky dumptruck capable of flinging foes over his back to his waiting team, we’re hoping that while his kit refreshes him thoughtfully, some of that status remains.

Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews on Friday, May 8, as the League of Legends Volibear rework reveal goes live with any new details and information about the Freljord bear god of thunder and lightning.