Dirt 5 Xbox Series X gameplay revealed during Inside Xbox Codemasters showed off the world's first look at Dirt 5 gameplay on the Xbox Series X during today's Inside Xbox.

Dirt fans have reason to rejoice as today’s Inside Xbox brought about the first reveal of the series’ next chapter. Developed by Codemasters, Dirt 5 is a “bold new off-road racing experience”. The game is set to release in October 2020 and will be available on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

If knowing that the new game is coming wasn’t enough, Dirt 5 is also set up to support 4K Ultra HD, as well as HDR. This should give players the highest quality gameplay imaginable on the Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox Series X, offering unbridled amounts of immersion on the console.

According to the Xbox Store:

DIRT 5 is the bold new off-road racing experience created by Codemasters. Blaze a trail across the most iconic routes in the world. Drive the widest roster of cars from rally icons, to trucks, to GT heroes and lots more. Play through a star-studded Career, four-player split-screen, innovative online modes, livery editor and more new features, DIRT 5 is the next generation of extreme racing.

If you’re looking to learn more about Dirt 5, then be sure to check out the trailer that was showcased during Inside Xbox above. The game appears to offer some new types of tracks that we haven’t seen in previous Dirt games, giving players even more fantastic destinations to explore in their favorite off-road racers.

Of course, this isn’t the only good-looking title we saw revealed during today’s Inside Xbox. For more info and other reveals, be sure to check out our latest news section. You can also head right over to the Inside Xbox hub for everything else that was shown-off during today’s 25-minute segment.

Xbox Series X is shaping up to have a nice amount of third-party support when it launches later this year, and we can’t wait to see how developers like Codemasters continue to help the Xbox library evolve over the coming months.