Population Zero leads new batch of Nvidia GeForce NOW titles
A fresh batch of 19 games are playable through Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, including Population Zero, fresh off its Steam Early Access debut.
After a couple of rocky weeks that saw a handful of games disappear from Nvidia's GeForce NOW service, things are starting to pick up again. On Thursday, Nvidia announced a fresh batch of 19 games that are set to debut on the company's cloud gaming service, with the freshly-released Population Zero leading the way.
Here are the 19 games that will be taking part in GeForce NOW, starting today. Anybody who owns these games can run them through the Nvidia GeForce Experience platform.
- Population Zero
- Age of Conan: Unchained
- Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
- Cube World
- Darksiders II
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- STEINS;GATE
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- The Guild II: Renaissance
- This Is the Police 2
- WORMS Armageddon
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- X3: Terran Conflict
For the uninitiated, Population Zero puts players in the role of a stranded survivor whose ship has been destroyed beyond hope of repair. With only 168 hours remaining until human extinction, the goal is to repair the nearby reacator and restart the hibernation pod before it's too late. Population Zero released this week on Steam Early Access.
Beyond the 19 games, Nvidia also noted that this week's Ghostrunner demo will also run on GeForce NOW for anyone who wants to take advantage of its capabilities.
As a reminder, GeForce NOW launched earlier this year and offers top-of-the-line PC gaming to all machines through the magic of cloud gaming. The $4.99 a month Founders Rate is still available from the Nvidia website.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Population Zero leads new batch of Nvidia GeForce NOW titles