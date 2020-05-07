Population Zero leads new batch of Nvidia GeForce NOW titles A fresh batch of 19 games are playable through Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, including Population Zero, fresh off its Steam Early Access debut.

After a couple of rocky weeks that saw a handful of games disappear from Nvidia's GeForce NOW service, things are starting to pick up again. On Thursday, Nvidia announced a fresh batch of 19 games that are set to debut on the company's cloud gaming service, with the freshly-released Population Zero leading the way.

Here are the 19 games that will be taking part in GeForce NOW, starting today. Anybody who owns these games can run them through the Nvidia GeForce Experience platform.

Population Zero

Age of Conan: Unchained

Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition

Cube World

Darksiders II

Door Kickers: Action Squad

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition

Hitman: Blood Money

King's Bounty: Warriors of the North

Sacred 2 Gold

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

STEINS;GATE

Styx: Shards of Darkness

The Guild II: Renaissance

This Is the Police 2

WORMS Armageddon

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

X3: Terran Conflict

For the uninitiated, Population Zero puts players in the role of a stranded survivor whose ship has been destroyed beyond hope of repair. With only 168 hours remaining until human extinction, the goal is to repair the nearby reacator and restart the hibernation pod before it's too late. Population Zero released this week on Steam Early Access.

Beyond the 19 games, Nvidia also noted that this week's Ghostrunner demo will also run on GeForce NOW for anyone who wants to take advantage of its capabilities.

As a reminder, GeForce NOW launched earlier this year and offers top-of-the-line PC gaming to all machines through the magic of cloud gaming. The $4.99 a month Founders Rate is still available from the Nvidia website.