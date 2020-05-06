Shantae and the Seven Sirens limited physical edition pre-orders open soon Better lock in your Shantae order soon if you're wanting to have a copy of the latest game that's all your own.

Get ready to open up those wallets, Shantae fans. The half-genie hero is back in an all-new adventure: Shantae and the Seven Sirens, and you'll be able to take home a physical version of the game if you move quickly enough.

Limited Run Games will opening up pre-orders for the limited edition physical version of Shantae and the Seven Sirens for both PlayStation 4 and Switch later this month, and these things usually sell out quickly. If you're at all interested in adding this game to your collection, you're going to want to jump on it as soon as humanly possible.

But even more difficult than that to pick up when it runs out of supply is the collector's edition of the game, which will run for $69.99. It will come with a copy of the game, a reversible poster, Game Boy cartridge, 50 monster trading cards, a soundtrack, and a SteelBook case.

The game is coming out digitally to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on May 28 for $29.99. You'll at least be able to get that if for some reason you miss the pre-order on May 15.

Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure where all is not as it seems...



We're excited to announce physical editions of @WayForward's Shantae and the Seven Sirens for PS4 & Switch! Four-week pre-orders open at 10am ET on Friday, May 15 over on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/d6QAmO2eeF — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 6, 2020

Be sure to let us know if you end up getting your own copy of the game and how you're enjoying the latest excursion with Shantae herself. Looks like there's plenty of fun to be had.