New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Shantae and the Seven Sirens limited physical edition pre-orders open soon

Better lock in your Shantae order soon if you're wanting to have a copy of the latest game that's all your own.

Brittany Vincent
1

Get ready to open up those wallets, Shantae fans. The half-genie hero is back in an all-new adventure: Shantae and the Seven Sirens, and you'll be able to take home a physical version of the game if you move quickly enough.

Limited Run Games will opening up pre-orders for the limited edition physical version of Shantae and the Seven Sirens for both PlayStation 4 and Switch later this month, and these things usually sell out quickly. If you're at all interested in adding this game to your collection, you're going to want to jump on it as soon as humanly possible.

But even more difficult than that to pick up when it runs out of supply is the collector's edition of the game, which will run for $69.99. It will come with a copy of the game, a reversible poster, Game Boy cartridge, 50 monster trading cards, a soundtrack, and a SteelBook case.

The game is coming out digitally to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on May 28 for $29.99. You'll at least be able to get that if for some reason you miss the pre-order on May 15.

Be sure to let us know if you end up getting your own copy of the game and how you're enjoying the latest excursion with Shantae herself. Looks like there's plenty of fun to be had. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola