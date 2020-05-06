ShackStream: Let's play Red Dead Redemption 2 - Part 7 We're back in the saddle and looking to find more adventure for Arthur Morgan.

It’s Wednesday, folks. That means we’re back for another episode of our Red Dead Redemption 2 let’s play where we tackle the entire story and many of the side quests and activities. Last stream we spent a lot of time hunting and cleaning up some odds and ends. This stream is likely to look similar.

The action kicks off at 5 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Come say hello in chat and keep the stream open on your second monitor. This is a spoiler-free playthrough, so you can enjoy each stream and watch the story unfold as we go. We focus heavily on taking our time and enjoying the world. We won’t be blasting through the quests and missing any of the game’s beauty.

On my agenda today is completing a treasure hunt or two, and I’m seriously considering a new horse. The more I think about it, the more I want to get a horse with some personality, and not just a horse with ridiculous speed and acceleration. I’m thinking we’ll tame something wild instead of buying one, but we’ll see how that goes. Either way, it promises to be a relaxing time for all.

As always, thank you to everyone who stops by the stream to chat or just watch. Your support means the world to us. If you enjoy our content, considering using your Twitch Prime subscription on us. You get one free subscription each month. If you’ve already done so, thank you, and don’t forget it expires at the end of each month.

Can’t wait to see you all in the stream. If for some reason this playthrough inspires you to try the game for yourself, our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide will help you with your journey.