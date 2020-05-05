Amazon Games' Crucible to launch on PC this May 2020 Sci-fi, team-based, third-person shooter Crucible will be launching free-to-play from Amazon Games near the late end of May.

Amazon Games has been hard at work in the game space and Crucible is one of the many promising projects the studio has been putting its effort towards. After quite a few years of development, Amazon is ready to bring Crucible to the masses, offering a free-to-play, team-based, third-person shooter that will be launching on PC later this month.

Amazon Games announced the launch of Crucible with a press release and fresh new trailer on the Play Crucible YouTube channel on May 5, 2020. Set to launch on May 20, 2020 via Steam, Crucible is a third-person shooter in which players will take on the roles of one of a roster of aliens, humans, and robots to take part in several competitive game modes. At launch, Heart of the Hive, Harvester Command, and Alpha Hunter will be available. Alpha Hunter is a duo-based battle down to the last group standing, while Harvester Command is a control-type 8v8 mode in which teams must keep mastery of different harvest points to build up a point score to victory. Heart of the Hive is a 4v4 in which teams must track down monstrous hives and destroy them to take their essence while fending off the other team’s efforts to take it for themselves.

Crucible has been in development for some time at Amazon Games and looks to be an interesting effort in the free-to-play space. One of the more interesting aspects of it is that players must contend with creatures and hostile plant-life on the map, sometimes as much as each other, during matches. Christoph Hartmann, vice president at Amazon Games, is thrilled to finally see the game kick off its launch on Steam.

“In Crucible, every match is different, and players’ choices really matter,” said Hartmann. “Every opponent, team, and mode poses unique dangers, and no two matches are the same, so players must constantly adapt to everything the world and the other teams throw at them. We’re excited for players to join the hunt in just a couple of weeks, and we can’t wait to hear what they think of it.”

Not only is Crucible launching on Steam, but it’s also said to be a prominent launch title of an upcoming Cloud-based gaming platform from Amazon, known as Project Tempo. As we await the game’s initial launch on May 20, be sure to check out the game’s website and stay tuned for further information and coverage on Project Tempo and Crucible here at Shacknews.