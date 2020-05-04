New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 4, 2020

It's Star Wars day! Use the force, and read this article.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for a very special May the 4th Edition of Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Watch WWES Episode 49: May the SmashCast be with you from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Yub Nub

Happy Star Wars Day, Shacknews!

More Star Wars content, damn it!

My Stick is better than bacon!

That first time Luke destroyed the Death Star

This moment is so epic.

Star Wars Holiday Special

In case you haven't seen this before, it is required viewing.

Deer are taking over Cleveland!

"No that shit is DEEEER Simulator, and they better watch their shit." - Shacknews Senior Editor Brittany Vincent.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Our Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 winner Marc Rebilet, the Loop Daddy, has announced a brilliant drive-in live tour idea. He will be pooping on it in five different cities this Summer. Marc is truly a creative force of nature who can't be contained by the COVID-19 pandemic. Head to www.iwannahotbox.com for more info on tickets to the shows in Charlottte, Kansas City, Tulsa, Fort Worth, and Houston...

*googles Cleveland drive-ins*

Anyways, check out yesterday's stream. It was fire.

Tyson CFO Stewart Glendinning on upcoming meat shortages, COVID-19 safety measures

Worker safety is a huge issue right now, and food production is pretty damn essential. I went to several stores today and bought a lot of chicken. Beef and Pork capacity remain strained, according to Tyson.

Dog uses spin attack

It's super effective!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

