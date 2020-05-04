Evening Reading - May 4, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for a very special May the 4th Edition of Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Baby Chewbacca is gonna be the next big rage— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 4, 2020
WWES Episode 49 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/RlqnPZNnR1
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Yub Nub
I LOVE EWOKS, FIGHT ME YUB NUB. pic.twitter.com/upxzOs3oIJ— Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) May 4, 2020
Happy Star Wars Day, Shacknews!
More Star Wars content, damn it!
My Stick is better than bacon!
That first time Luke destroyed the Death Star
This moment is so epic.
Star Wars Holiday Special
In case you haven't seen this before, it is required viewing.
Deer are taking over Cleveland!
This is some real life “I Am Legend” shit going on in downtown Cleveland pic.twitter.com/w66LTVYeIJ— Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) May 5, 2020
"No that shit is DEEEER Simulator, and they better watch their shit." - Shacknews Senior Editor Brittany Vincent.
LOOP DADDY 2020
THE DRIVE-IN LIVE TOUR 2020— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) May 4, 2020
JUNE/JULY
TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/bP20221ejv pic.twitter.com/sCS9ViNJSc
Our Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 winner Marc Rebilet, the Loop Daddy, has announced a brilliant drive-in live tour idea. He will be pooping on it in five different cities this Summer. Marc is truly a creative force of nature who can't be contained by the COVID-19 pandemic. Head to www.iwannahotbox.com for more info on tickets to the shows in Charlottte, Kansas City, Tulsa, Fort Worth, and Houston...
*googles Cleveland drive-ins*
Anyways, check out yesterday's stream. It was fire.
Tyson CFO Stewart Glendinning on upcoming meat shortages, COVID-19 safety measures
Worker safety is a huge issue right now, and food production is pretty damn essential. I went to several stores today and bought a lot of chicken. Beef and Pork capacity remain strained, according to Tyson.
Lola addresses the chicken shortage: pic.twitter.com/mKd2VM88zR— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 4, 2020
Dog uses spin attack
今日も行くぜぇっ！嵐を呼ぶチワワ#チワワ pic.twitter.com/9jznNjcWhP— ぴろやんちのチワワたち (@4Rxk8WeLAz0SywZ) May 2, 2020
It's super effective!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 4, 2020.
BIG YAWN! pic.twitter.com/MraCENBNGf— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 4, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
