Evening Reading - May 4, 2020

Watch WWES Episode 49: May the SmashCast be with you from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Baby Chewbacca is gonna be the next big rage



WWES Episode 49 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/RlqnPZNnR1 — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 4, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Yub Nub

I LOVE EWOKS, FIGHT ME YUB NUB. pic.twitter.com/upxzOs3oIJ — Erika Ishii (@erikaishii) May 4, 2020

Happy Star Wars Day, Shacknews!

More Star Wars content, damn it!

My Stick is better than bacon!

That first time Luke destroyed the Death Star

This moment is so epic.

Star Wars Holiday Special

In case you haven't seen this before, it is required viewing.

Deer are taking over Cleveland!

This is some real life “I Am Legend” shit going on in downtown Cleveland pic.twitter.com/w66LTVYeIJ — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) May 5, 2020

"No that shit is DEEEER Simulator, and they better watch their shit." - Shacknews Senior Editor Brittany Vincent.

LOOP DADDY 2020

THE DRIVE-IN LIVE TOUR 2020



JUNE/JULY



TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/bP20221ejv pic.twitter.com/sCS9ViNJSc — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) May 4, 2020

Our Do it for Shacknews Award 2019 winner Marc Rebilet, the Loop Daddy, has announced a brilliant drive-in live tour idea. He will be pooping on it in five different cities this Summer. Marc is truly a creative force of nature who can't be contained by the COVID-19 pandemic. Head to www.iwannahotbox.com for more info on tickets to the shows in Charlottte, Kansas City, Tulsa, Fort Worth, and Houston...

*googles Cleveland drive-ins*

Anyways, check out yesterday's stream. It was fire.

Tyson CFO Stewart Glendinning on upcoming meat shortages, COVID-19 safety measures

Worker safety is a huge issue right now, and food production is pretty damn essential. I went to several stores today and bought a lot of chicken. Beef and Pork capacity remain strained, according to Tyson.

Lola addresses the chicken shortage: pic.twitter.com/mKd2VM88zR — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 4, 2020

Dog uses spin attack

It's super effective!

