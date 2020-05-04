New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valorant PC requirements and specs

Use the Valorant minimum and recommended specs information to see if your PC is able to run Riot Games' competitive shooter.
Sam Chandler
5

For those that want to get in on the Valorant action, the only thing standing in their way is the PC minimum and recommended specs. Given the level of intensity seen in the Valorant gameplay, some might expect the requirements to be quite high, where in actual fact Riot Games has done an excellent job at ensuring nearly all types of computers can run Valorant.

Valorant PC requirements and specs

Valorant is taking the competitive gaming scene by storm. For a lot of players out there that were unable to get into the beta, it meant watching streamers have fun. Streamers typically have high-end PCs in order to actually stream, so the question of Valorant’s PC requirements no doubt entered the minds of viewers who want to get in but don’t want to shell out for huge gaming rigs. Thankfully, Riot Games has ensured all levels of PC can run Valorant.

Valorant PC specs
Much like League of Legends, it seems as if Valorant is designed to run out a wide variety of PC systems.

According to a report by PC Gamer’s Steven Messner, Valorant’s PC specs range from what is colloquially called a “potato” to those that want 144+ FPS. Polygon has also stated the recommended specs.

Minimum specs

  • CPU: Intel i3-370M
  • GPU: Intel HD 3000 (1GB VRAM)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Recommended specs

  • CPU: Intel i3-4150
  • GPU: Geforce GT 730
  • RAM: 4GB
  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

144 FPS specs

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2Ghz
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti (1GB VRAM)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • OS: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Closed beta minimum specs

For those that are still hoping to get into the Valorant Closed Beta, Riot Games has a support page detailing the minimum specs for the event.

  • CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
  • GPU: Intel HD 4000
  • RAM: 4GB
  • OS: Windows 7 64-Bit

Valorant’s PC minimum and recommended requirement specs are both reasonable. Even the recommended specs for a high-end building chasing 144+ FPS shouldn’t be hard to hit for anyone with a graphics card or CPU from the last few years. Make sure you check out the Shacknews Valorant page for even more news, information, and guides.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 4, 2020 7:32 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Valorant PC requirements and specs

    • watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 4, 2020 7:35 PM

      Anyone play this for about an hour or two and go "meh"?

      • sarcaz mercury mega
        reply
        May 4, 2020 8:20 PM

        I watched it for 10 minutes and went 'meh'. I hope it does well and some other people take a crack at the CS type of gameplay though.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 4, 2020 7:55 PM

      It can get 100fps on a potato PC. The transition to mobile devices should be pretty easy

    • Lurkmaster9000
      reply
      May 4, 2020 8:44 PM

      Why would anyone need 144fps on a game as slow as that. Also I never have tried 144fps so I seriously just don’t know. I thought it was supposed to give some competitive edge.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 4, 2020 8:48 PM

        Engagements are very fast in games like CS or Valorant, high FPS gives an edge

        • Lurkmaster9000
          reply
          May 4, 2020 8:51 PM

          I guess that makes sense! ! I am now realizing I also never played CS :((((

      • u sir name legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 4, 2020 8:54 PM

        High FPS is life.

    • dkrulz legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 4, 2020 8:58 PM

      Well the specs match the visuals, I'll say that.

