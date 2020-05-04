Apple debuts new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and ESC key The new MacBook Pro comes with a physical escape key that's no longer part of the Touch Bar as well as the revised Magic Keyboard.

Get those wallets ready if you're looking to splurge on a new MacBook. Apple has debuted new MacBook Pro models with a revised Magic Keyboard and up to tenth-generation Intel processors. What's more, these new models feature a physical escape key.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with up to 10th-generation quad-core Intel Core processors in addition to Turbo Boost speeds of up to 4.1GHz. According to Apple, customers coming from 13-inch MacBook Pros with dual-core processors will see up to 2.8 times faster performances with their new purchase, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Its screen features a 2560 x 1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch and 500 nits brightness with True Tone technology. Buyers get Intel Iris Plus graphics that enable use of the Pro Display XDR at 6K resolution.

Most importantly, the Touch Bar remains, but the physical escape key is an important change, as is the keyboard. The revised configuration should get rid of the issues the previous line was having. These configurations start at $1299 with an eighth-generation i5 1.4GHz quad-core processor with Turbo Boost speed up to 3.9GHz, 8 GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Theere's also an eighth-generation i7 model with turbo speeds up to 3.8GHz, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB storage is up for grabs for $1799. You can get a maxed-out model for $3599 if you're feeling cheeky. Preorders are going on right now, with some of the earliest orders beginning to arrive "later this week," so these babies are fresh off the press. The keyboard is very tempting, especially if you're itching to spend part of your stimulus check on some new electronic goodies.