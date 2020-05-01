Evening Reading - May 1, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
We wanna play Brain Age too @NintendoAmerica !— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 1, 2020
Shacknews Dump 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4Tdbz pic.twitter.com/Nlag5Y8yi0
Bandcamp Music Signal Boost
Bandcamp is waiving their fees for artists today, so they get all the money if you buy.
Support these artists on Bandcamp:
- Cartoon Violence
- Buy Live at the Stork Club to help support that local venue in Oakland (Shacknews Reviews Editor Blake Morse's hometown)
- Kids Eat Free
- Mega Ran
- Cygnus (mr.sleepy)
- Popskyy
Jaboofers
Huntington Beach has become the Florida of California 🤦🏻♀️ we don’t claim them. pic.twitter.com/IKRjIg55f6— Curtis (@yarsitruc) May 1, 2020
Stay home.
EVO 2020 online pivot memes
I can't fucking wait to play EVO Online in Ultimate with 500 frame lag from sweden https://t.co/BXZp1zM9QF— Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) May 1, 2020
Leffen brings up a good point.
GBVS EVO 2020 pools about to look like this pic.twitter.com/z8nFshCoYn— MSZ-006 Kyou @BAEL... (@ningiou) May 1, 2020
Oh dear.
Marvel vs Capcom 2 EVO Finals (2020) pic.twitter.com/ifmEqzWQDA— 🔴LIVE-thero 🎮 (@Lythero) May 1, 2020
Yeah...
EVO 2020 lookin' hype! pic.twitter.com/v2K4YPnK5Q— Ültra (@Ultrashroomz) May 1, 2020
This is a trend.
Winning EVO 2019 and before. Winning EVO 2020 pic.twitter.com/oxszigAI6f— Peter (@ShinPusheen) May 1, 2020
So true.
this is how Smash Ultimate grand finals at EVO 2020 are gonna look pic.twitter.com/9MUoLcjiWZ— Mattt | Design commissions OPEN (9/10) (@MatttGFX) May 1, 2020
Man.
Wifi warriors at Evo 2020 strolling out of pools unscathed like: pic.twitter.com/KWJkHPNUTE— Matt Ashby (but you can call me oni) (@Onii_exe) May 1, 2020
WiFi Warriors Rise Up!
the EVO 2020 Online Champion that no one saw coming pic.twitter.com/dSoGyXuZBq— sad pile of goo⁷ ☻ (@shannondorf_) May 1, 2020
Shocking!
Pouring one out for Evo 2020. pic.twitter.com/O6rHY4LBBb— Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) May 1, 2020
This sucks, but it is the best thing for the safety of the FGC.
TikTok pee your pants challenge started as a joke, but became a trend
We are truly living in the dumbest timeline.
Now a doggy
May 1, 2020
His name is Bao. He is a cutie pie.
Alex Jones is stuck in 2019
ALEX JONES WILL EAT YOUR ASS pic.twitter.com/e75kfYVsyB— ᏔმƦ𝔢ჳ💤 (@mooncult) May 1, 2020
He will eat your ass, globalists.
Hindsight is 20/20
May 1, 2020
I welcome the new digital home cinema revolution. I just wanna watch John Wick 4 on my couch with Lola.
RIP, Sam Lloyd
Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020
Such a talented and hilarious person. So sad to hear of his passing today.
The Valve Index jumped 69% today because Gabe doesn’t tweet. Like ever. We don’t think he has a Twitter account. https://t.co/iRbrnlCw2V— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 2, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 1, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
She is the best doggy.
I paid everyone @shacknews two months in a row during a pandemic without government assistance. Get fucked, COVID-19.#DoitforShacknews#FlattenTheCurveTogether #Masks4All pic.twitter.com/osySNRqfsP— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 1, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
