Evening Reading - May 1, 2020

Bandcamp Music Signal Boost

Bandcamp is waiving their fees for artists today, so they get all the money if you buy.

Jaboofers

Huntington Beach has become the Florida of California 🤦🏻‍♀️ we don’t claim them. pic.twitter.com/IKRjIg55f6 — Curtis (@yarsitruc) May 1, 2020

Stay home.

EVO 2020 online pivot memes

I can't fucking wait to play EVO Online in Ultimate with 500 frame lag from sweden https://t.co/BXZp1zM9QF — Leffen (@TSM_Leffen) May 1, 2020

Leffen brings up a good point.

GBVS EVO 2020 pools about to look like this pic.twitter.com/z8nFshCoYn — MSZ-006 Kyou @BAEL... (@ningiou) May 1, 2020

Oh dear.

Marvel vs Capcom 2 EVO Finals (2020) pic.twitter.com/ifmEqzWQDA — 🔴LIVE-thero 🎮 (@Lythero) May 1, 2020

Yeah...

This is a trend.

Winning EVO 2019 and before. Winning EVO 2020 pic.twitter.com/oxszigAI6f — Peter (@ShinPusheen) May 1, 2020

So true.

this is how Smash Ultimate grand finals at EVO 2020 are gonna look pic.twitter.com/9MUoLcjiWZ — Mattt | Design commissions OPEN (9/10) (@MatttGFX) May 1, 2020

Man.

Wifi warriors at Evo 2020 strolling out of pools unscathed like: pic.twitter.com/KWJkHPNUTE — Matt Ashby (but you can call me oni) (@Onii_exe) May 1, 2020

WiFi Warriors Rise Up!

the EVO 2020 Online Champion that no one saw coming pic.twitter.com/dSoGyXuZBq — sad pile of goo⁷ ☻ (@shannondorf_) May 1, 2020

Shocking!

Pouring one out for Evo 2020. pic.twitter.com/O6rHY4LBBb — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) May 1, 2020

This sucks, but it is the best thing for the safety of the FGC.

TikTok pee your pants challenge started as a joke, but became a trend

Yeah, I am done.

We are truly living in the dumbest timeline.

Now a doggy

His name is Bao. He is a cutie pie.

Alex Jones is stuck in 2019

ALEX JONES WILL EAT YOUR ASS pic.twitter.com/e75kfYVsyB — ᏔმƦ𝔢ჳ💤 (@mooncult) May 1, 2020

He will eat your ass, globalists.

Hindsight is 20/20

pic.twitter.com/amuLnqeEhJ — Nicholas Moore is Cuckoo for Coco Puffs (@NicholasMoore16) May 1, 2020

I welcome the new digital home cinema revolution. I just wanna watch John Wick 4 on my couch with Lola.

RIP, Sam Lloyd

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

Such a talented and hilarious person. So sad to hear of his passing today.

The Valve Index jumped 69% today because Gabe doesn’t tweet. Like ever. We don’t think he has a Twitter account. https://t.co/iRbrnlCw2V — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 2, 2020

