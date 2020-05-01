New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 1, 2020

It's the weekend. I just confirmed it. Here's some Evening Reading to make the medicine go down.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Watch Shacknews Dump - May 1, 2020 from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Other stuff from the Internet...

Bandcamp Music Signal Boost

Bandcamp is waiving their fees for artists today, so they get all the money if you buy. 

Support these artists on Bandcamp:

Jaboofers

Stay home.

EVO 2020 online pivot memes

Leffen brings up a good point.

Oh dear.

Yeah...

This is a trend.

So true.

Man.

WiFi Warriors Rise Up!

Shocking!

This sucks, but it is the best thing for the safety of the FGC.

TikTok pee your pants challenge started as a joke, but became a trend

Yeah, I am done.
We are truly living in the dumbest timeline.

Now a doggy

His name is Bao. He is a cutie pie.

Alex Jones is stuck in 2019

He will eat your ass, globalists.

Hindsight is 20/20

I welcome the new digital home cinema revolution. I just wanna watch John Wick 4 on my couch with Lola.

RIP, Sam Lloyd

Such a talented and hilarious person. So sad to hear of his passing today.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 1, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
She is the best doggy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

