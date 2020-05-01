Call of Duty Warzone hotfix puts Bounties back, drops Most Wanted contracts Players were extremely not okay with the new Most Wanted contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone replacing bounties, so Infinity Ward has put them back in a hotfix patch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s recent patch notably took the action of doing away with Bounty contracts in favor of a new Most Wanted contract which had players marking themselves to survive a certain amount of time instead of hunting a random squad down. Unfortunately, players weren’t having it at all, so Infinity Ward has reverted the change, taking out Most Wanted contracts and putting Bounties back in.

Infinity Ward put out a hotfix for Call of Duty Warzone, announced on the Infinity Ward blog on April 30, 2020. The topline of the April 30 hotfix patch reverts the topline change in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare version 1.20 patch. In that patch, Bounty contracts were removed in favor of Most Wanted contracts. The major difference between the two was that were Bounties pushed players to go out and hunt other squads for cash and prizes, Most Wanted contracts required you to voluntarily mark yourself as a target for other squads and survive for a certain amount of time. Players immediately took offense at the removal of one for the other that has forced Infinity Ward to pull Most Wanted and put Bounty contracts back in.

An update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update includes fixes for both #Warzone and #ModernWarfare. Click the link to see the full list of fixes. https://t.co/mht0UUnLt4 pic.twitter.com/VS6Dr7Lo79 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 30, 2020

The gripe players have posited about the switch was that Bounties encouraged players to move out of comfort and engage with other squads where Most Wanted contracts would seemingly reward players for hunkering down and playing it safe. It’s a bit of an odd thought that both contracts can’t be in the game, but it is what it is.

There are other items on the hotfix patch that correct a few other issues as well, so be sure to check out the patch notes.