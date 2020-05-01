Shacknews Dump - May 1, 2020 It's another week of Shacknews Dump. Tune in as we talk about the Assassin's Creed Valhalla, The Last of Us 2 gameplay footage leaks, and plenty more.

What’s that smell? Why, it’s a week full of news all crammed into one big Shacknews Dump. The news never stops, and we’re here to talk about the biggest topics you may have missed. So strap in for another special ShackStream as we unload everything that happened this week.

On this May 1, 2020 edition of the Shacknews Dump, it was a wild week of great reveals and treachery. Our hearts go out to The Last of Us 2 developers as they deal with the fallout of some major gameplay footage leaks and story spoilers. That’s not all though. The folks at Lab Zero Games got caught by surprise this week when their popular action RPG, Indivisible, launched on Nintendo Switch without anyone knowing ahead of time. Of course, we’re also going to be talking about the reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and plenty more on the Dump today too.

Tune in as we go live to talk about all of the week’s major news on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1:15PM PT / 4:15PM ET. You can also check out the Shacknews Dump in the video below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s the line-up of what you can expect on the Dump Shacknews today:

If you’ve missed anything out of the week’s news, stop on by, check out the Shacknews Dump, and get caught up on all of the biggest topics in gaming and entertainment.