2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Evening Reading - April 30, 2020

It's Thursday night, only one more day until the weekend. You can do it, and Evening Reading is here to help.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Tough day for The Valve Index

Pretty sure Half-Life 3 being released is the only way for The Valve Index to return to its previous all-time highs..

Armed gunmen storm Michigan's State House

Jaboofers, the whole lot of them.

A new meme appears!

STAY AT HOME AND WEAR A MASK WHEN YOU GO OUT!
I made this meme.

Let us never forget Poo Water Elementary School

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 30, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of picture of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

Hello, Meet Lola