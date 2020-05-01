Evening Reading - April 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Streets of Rage 4 review - The best Bare Knuckle's ever been
- Nintendo Direct E3 2020 plans canceled, could come later in summer
- Valve delays DOTA 2's The International due to COVID-19
- Fortnite World Cup 2020 canceled as competition pivots online due to coronavirus
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming Holiday 2020
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actors and cast
- Bleeding Edge April 30 update patch notes adds new character Mekko the dolphin
- Xbox more concerned about COVID-19 effect on game production than console production
- Gears Tactics review - Strategic gibs
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Bridge machine broke #SnowRunner 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/kgMZKOhI6R— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 29, 2020
Tough day for The Valve Index
The Valve Index crashed 72% today on news that Dota 2’s The International 2020 has been delayed due to #COVID__19 https://t.co/CgQPnP4guC— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 1, 2020
Pretty sure Half-Life 3 being released is the only way for The Valve Index to return to its previous all-time highs..
Armed gunmen storm Michigan's State House
Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer and blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor.— Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) April 30, 2020
This is America in the age of Trump. pic.twitter.com/tLWR2bvjtR
Jaboofers, the whole lot of them.
A new meme appears!
I made this meme.
Let us never forget Poo Water Elementary School
Poo Water Elementary School #DivxValley #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/aySxlKyTQL— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 1, 2019
Evening Reading for April 30, 2020.
Lola believes in you. pic.twitter.com/WIxMbNYRs0— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 30, 2020
