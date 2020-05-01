Evening Reading - April 30, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Tough day for The Valve Index

The Valve Index crashed 72% today on news that Dota 2’s The International 2020 has been delayed due to #COVID__19 https://t.co/CgQPnP4guC — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 1, 2020

Pretty sure Half-Life 3 being released is the only way for The Valve Index to return to its previous all-time highs..

Armed gunmen storm Michigan's State House

Multiple armed gunmen storm Michigan’s State House, State police are protecting @GovWhitmer and blocking the gunmen from gaining access to the house floor.



This is America in the age of Trump. pic.twitter.com/tLWR2bvjtR — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) April 30, 2020

Jaboofers, the whole lot of them.

A new meme appears!

STAY AT HOME AND WEAR A MASK WHEN YOU GO OUT!

I made this meme.

Let us never forget Poo Water Elementary School

Let us never forget Poo Water Elementary School

Lola believes in you. pic.twitter.com/WIxMbNYRs0 — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 30, 2020

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.