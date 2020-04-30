Hasbro Power Rangers 2020 showcase Here's what's next from Hasbro's line of merchandise based on Saban's hit Power Rangers franchise.

You can’t talk about 90’s pop culture and children’s programming without mentioning the Power Rangers. Power Rangers hasn’t slowed down since it first debuted in 1993. The series has spawned 27 seasons, along with several film adaptations, video games, and comics. A large component of the Power Rangers franchise is its merchandising. We met up with Hasbro to talk about what fans can expect next.

Our Video editor Greg Burke caught up with Hasbro to get a first-hand look at their latest figures and merchandise. In the interview below, Hasbro showcases their latest products at the 2020 Toy Fair. We start off with the lighting collection, and are shown a Green Ranger Dragon Dagger, an iconic weapon used by the fan-favorite character in the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. The item is scaled to actual size and features functioning keys so that fans can properly summon the Dragonzord.

Continuing with the lightning collection, we are shown a number of new action figures. The lightning collection is a celebration of the franchise's rich history. Thus, there are figures from a number of different seasons and eras of the show. From Mighty Morphin to SPD, all the way up to Beast Morphers, there is representation spanning the history of the series.

