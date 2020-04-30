Destiny 2 player becomes the Nightfall hero Guardians need A bit of casual farming in Destiny 2 can sometimes have profound effects on other teams.

In a time where bounties and XP farming rules, it’s easy to overlook the more light-hearted and friendly opportunities we can find in Destiny 2. One Destiny user, by the name of Dusty B216, has assisted many a strike team by simply sitting in a patrol zone and farming kills.

The player made a post on the Destiny subreddit, telling a brief story of their adventure. After picking a nice sniper’s nest in the Exodus Black patrol zone on Nessus, they proceeded to kill any of the Pikes that spawned in the area.

That's a lot of Nightfall Ordeal teams that don't have to deal with overpowered Pikes.

Though it might seem a small action, this is actually a significant boon for the teams this Guardian was helping. These Pikes only spawn when a strike team enters the zone, and because the strike team is under the effect of Nightfall Ordeal modifiers, dealing with the Pikes becomes a massive headache. But our Guardian here wasn’t under the effect of the strike modifiers, so they were able to easily dispatch the vehicles.

For those Guardian players that have been around for a while, this is no doubt immediately reminiscent of the original Destiny. You’ll no doubt fondly remember sitting on Venus, in the Waking Ruins, helping fresh raid teams open the Vault of Glass. It didn’t happen all the time, but coming across a raid team and helping them on their way was a rite of passage for a lot of players.

Remember doing patrols on Venus and helping fresh teams open the Vault of Glass? I 'member.

There’s not much of that going around these days. Too many of the activities seem to be isolated, locked away from the others and out of reach from random players. Sure, we’ve got big activities like the Seraph Towers, Escalation Protocol, and even the Altars of Sorrow, but it’s just not the same.

The humble post has so far garnered almost 6,000 likes by the community and has stemmed some interesting discussion. One user postulates what it might look like for Bungie to embrace this type of event. They go on to imagine a patrol where Zavala states a Nightfall Ordeal strike team is coming through the area and requests all nearby Guardians to assist in clearing the way. What a brilliant idea.

Dusty B216 seems to have benefited from the good deed too. The player has walked away with a Masterworked Borealis Catalyst. Enjoy that extra reload speed, Guardian. You’ve earned it.