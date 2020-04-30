New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actors and cast

Curious to know who voices your favorite Final Fantasy 7 Remake characters? Here's a look at the full roster of FF7R voice actors and cast members.
There are a lot of great characters in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. From staples like Cloud and Aerith, all the way down to the game’s supporting characters like Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge. If you’ve been playing through the remake and you’re curious to know who voices your favorite characters, we can help. Here’s a look at the voice actors and cast that helped bring Final Fantasy 7 Remake to life.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actors and cast

ff7 remake voice actors list - cloud strife

With so many fantastic characters in FF7 Remake, it would take quite a while to go over all of them and their respective cast members. Because of the sheer amount of characters in the game, we’ve broken each one and their voice actors – English and Japanese – down in the table below. Please take a look.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actors list
Character Name English Voice Actor Japanese Voice Actor
Cloud Strife Cody Christian Takahiro Sakurai
Tifa Lockhart Britt Baron Ayumi Ito
Aerith Gainsborough Briana White Maaya Sakamoto
Barret Wallace John Eric Bentley Masahiro Kobayashi
Jessie Erica Lindbeck Satomi Moriya
Biggs Gideon Emery Shuhei Sakaguchi
Wedge Matt L. Jones Takayuki Asai
Red XII Max Mittelman Kappei Yamaguchi
Sephiroth Tyle Hoechlin Toshiyuki Morikawa
Marlene Wallace Brielle Milla Otoha Umezaki
President Shinra James Horan Genzo Wakayama
Moggie Hudson West Satoshi Yamazaki
Mireille Susan Silo Ako Mayama
Kyrie Canaan Erika Harlacher Sumire Uesaka
Chocobo Sam Larry Davis Masashi Sugawara
Madam M Mallory Low Yuka Komatsu
Andrea Rhodea Trevor Devall Tomokazu Sugita
Leslie Kyle Mark Whitten Tasuku Hatanaka
Don Corneo Fred Tatasciore Yohei Tadano
Marle Barbara Goodson Tomoko Miyadera
Johnny Yuri Lowenthal Yasuyuki Kase
Chadley Sean-Ryan Petersen Shuichiro Umeda
Roche Austin Lee Matthews Keta Miyake
Reno Arnie Pantoja Keiji Fujiwara
Rude William C. Stephens Taiten Kusunoki
Rufus Shinra Josh Bowman Toru Okawa
Scarlet Erin Cottrell Masako Katsuki

Now that you know all of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actors and cast, make sure you check out our FF7 Remake guide for even more handy information.

