Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actors and cast

There are a lot of great characters in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. From staples like Cloud and Aerith, all the way down to the game’s supporting characters like Jessie, Biggs, and Wedge. If you’ve been playing through the remake and you’re curious to know who voices your favorite characters, we can help. Here’s a look at the voice actors and cast that helped bring Final Fantasy 7 Remake to life.

With so many fantastic characters in FF7 Remake, it would take quite a while to go over all of them and their respective cast members. Because of the sheer amount of characters in the game, we’ve broken each one and their voice actors – English and Japanese – down in the table below. Please take a look.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake voice actors list Character Name English Voice Actor Japanese Voice Actor Cloud Strife Cody Christian Takahiro Sakurai Tifa Lockhart Britt Baron Ayumi Ito Aerith Gainsborough Briana White Maaya Sakamoto Barret Wallace John Eric Bentley Masahiro Kobayashi Jessie Erica Lindbeck Satomi Moriya Biggs Gideon Emery Shuhei Sakaguchi Wedge Matt L. Jones Takayuki Asai Red XII Max Mittelman Kappei Yamaguchi Sephiroth Tyle Hoechlin Toshiyuki Morikawa Marlene Wallace Brielle Milla Otoha Umezaki President Shinra James Horan Genzo Wakayama Moggie Hudson West Satoshi Yamazaki Mireille Susan Silo Ako Mayama Kyrie Canaan Erika Harlacher Sumire Uesaka Chocobo Sam Larry Davis Masashi Sugawara Madam M Mallory Low Yuka Komatsu Andrea Rhodea Trevor Devall Tomokazu Sugita Leslie Kyle Mark Whitten Tasuku Hatanaka Don Corneo Fred Tatasciore Yohei Tadano Marle Barbara Goodson Tomoko Miyadera Johnny Yuri Lowenthal Yasuyuki Kase Chadley Sean-Ryan Petersen Shuichiro Umeda Roche Austin Lee Matthews Keta Miyake Reno Arnie Pantoja Keiji Fujiwara Rude William C. Stephens Taiten Kusunoki Rufus Shinra Josh Bowman Toru Okawa Scarlet Erin Cottrell Masako Katsuki

