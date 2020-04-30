Celebrities face off in Mario Tennis Aces via Facebook Stay at Home Slam Time to check out your favorite personalities duking it out in the land of tennis with Mario Tennis Aces.

Celebrities are joining forces for good in a very special upcoming Facebook stream.

The Facebook Stay At Home Slam will feature celebrities like Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Seal as they take part in a special game of tennis: in Mario Tennis Aces.

The stream will feature sports stars and celebrities facing off in sports like basketball and soccer in video games since sports are off-limits right now with social distancing rules in place, but tennis will be represented by our favorite plumber and friends.

Every competitor will receive $25,000 to donate to their favorite charity, and then the winner of the tournament across games like Mario Tennis Aces, NBA 2K, and FIFA will receive $1 million to donate to their favorite charity as well. Not too shabby, and a great way to play for coronavirus relief.

Here's the full competitor list:

Serena Williams

Gigi Hadid

Madison Keys

Seal

Venus Williams

DeAndre Hopkins

Taylor Fritz

Addison Rae

Karlie Kloss

Maria Sharapova

Ryan Tannehill

Kevin Anderson

Hailey Bieber

Naomi Osaka

Steve Aoki

Kei Nishikori

You can stream the competition this weekend on Sunday, May 4 at 4 PM ET via Facebook Gaming.