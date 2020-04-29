Evening Reading - April 29, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Even between the devs, the meta shifts around quite a bit#BleedingEdge 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/o8Hnqd7eyi — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 29, 2020

Salesforce cancels Dreamforce 2020 in San Francisco

The annual event was set to take place in November, but Salesforce announced today that the event will instead go on in "new and virtual ways." This is one of the biggest events of the year in San Francisco, drawing in nearly 200,000 attendees. Tech bros and sales people as far as the eye can see.

Elon Musk calls Stay-at-Home restrictions "fascist"

$TSLA conference call abruptly dropped after @elonmusk popped off about the stay at home order in California. “This is fascist.” They are back now! pic.twitter.com/bpRwBRxzJd — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 29, 2020

On the Tesla Q1 2020 earnings results conference call, Elon Musk went ranted several times about the ongoing restrictions placed on the Fremont factory in California. "This is the time to think about the future, and also to ask, is it right to infringe upon people's rights as what is happening right now?"

Musk continued, "I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry. It's like somebody should be, if somebody wants to stay in house that's great, they should and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house, and they will be arrested if they do, this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their god damn freedom."

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Elon brought up the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions again, saying "So the expansion of the shelter in place or, as frankly I would call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, but that's my opinion, and breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America or built this country. What the fuck! Excuse me. It's outrage, it's an outrage. It will cause great harm not just to Tesla, but to many companies. And while Tesla will weather the storm, there are many small companies that will not."

Quality Cat Content

Nessie butt scratches are super effective.

A Special Performance of "Rainbow Connection" from Kermit the Frog

Thanks, Kermit.

Massive lineup of oil tankers off the coast of California

This is what contango looks like. Floating storage prices are skyrocketing right now.

#OperationMuteCity

Nah, Google.

QuakeCon warned us

We should have never left Mars.

Judge rules Michigan stay-at-home order doesn’t infringe on constitutional rights

So, maybe shut up, Elon Musk.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 28, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

