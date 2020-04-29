The troubled Uncharted movie is being moved up to a July 2021 launch After quite a bit of jumping around due to issues with production and concerns with COVID-19, Sony has moved the Uncharted movie launch to July 2021.

The Uncharted movie has not had a great run in production. Going through multiple directors and delays, the film is now also being affected by issues with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. It was originally delayed by Sony, but an interesting recent update has seen the film move up a few months to land in a launch date of July 2021.

Sony announced a swath of new dates for its upcoming film projects that included the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, Hotel Transylvania 4, and more, as reported by IGN. The Uncharted movie featuring Tom Holland was also on the list, but where it was originally moved back from March 2021 to October 2021, Sony then followed up with a new update bringing the film back up to July 2021. Sony cited concerns and issues regarding COVID-19 as major factor in the delay of many of the films, but it’s curious that Uncharted of all movies got moved up a few months in the rescheduling.

The uncertainty on Drake's face here is all of us at the prospect of an Uncharted film actually coming out and being good.

For those who have not followed the Uncharted movie, it has looked like it was going through a bumpy production process for quite some time. The movie has had six directors leave the project through its production cycle, and though it got a release date in 2019 of December 2020, it wasn’t long before it was pushed back to March 2021. That was before all of the recent delays that saw it pushed back further because of the coronavirus. So it’s safe to say that even outside of the pandemic, the Uncharted movie was going through a non-stop run of tough times.

July 2021 is still quite a ways away, so we’ll see if this new launch date for the Uncharted movie finally sticks and we get to see the film come Summer next year. We’re not really holding our breath though.