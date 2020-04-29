New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rocket League Modes of May LTMs start this weekend

Try out a variety of new modes in Rocket League all month, with the kickoff coming up this weekend.

Brittany Vincent
1

May is almost here, believe it or not. That means a new series of Limited Time Modes in Rocket League are on their way – or, as they call it, the Modes of May.

Starting on May 1, different Limited Time Modes will kick off each weekend in Rocket League. It starts soon Friday with Dropshot Rumble, with two Extra Modes that have collided for Dropshot, including the power-ups seen in Rumble. This mode will be available all weekend.

Next is Beach Ball mode, which launches on May 7. It was available last year during Radical Summer, and features 2v2 matches where the ball will curve through the air and float around like a regular beach ball. Following that the next weekend, Boomer Ball rolls around, with additional details to come. Finally, Heatseeker will return on May 21.

You can find each mode kicking off at 9 a.m. PT on their launch days, ending at the same time on their scheduled end dates. They'll all be Unranked and can be found via the Play Online menu but will grant you the same amount of XP as all other online playlists. Don't worry, you'll be able to level your Rocket Pass accordingly.

Be sure not to miss out on all of these awesome new modes coming to Rocket League over the next few weeks. Let us know which ones sound the most intriguing to you by leaving a comment below. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

