Fortnite update 12.50 patch notes softens the Heavy Sniper rifle The Heavy Sniper has been a wrecking ball and deadly threat in Fortnite Chapter 2 recently, so Epic Games is softening it up in Fortnite update 12.50. Check out the full patch notes.

Fortnite update 12.50 is here in Chapter 2, Season 2’s continuing days and patch notes are floating around. The game has seen a number of updates and balances around the board when it comes to Battle Royale, Save the World, and Creative Mode. The biggest change this time around is easily to the Heavy Sniper, which has been an overbearing tool of destruction in recent games, so that weapon took some nerfs.

Fortnite update 12.50 patch notes

Epic Games has not officially launched any copy of the Fortnite update 12.50 notes yet, but they appeared recently on FortniteINTEL on April 29, 2020. As mentioned above, the Heavy Sniper rifle is the weapon that took the biggest change. Where at once it could kill a character with full health and shields in one shot, it won’t be a one bullet death sentence now, giving defenders a slim chance to respond. It will also being used to annihilate any building, which was an unintended effect, so that has also been changed. You can check out the full list of patch notes for Fortnite update 12.50 below.

Battle Royale

Ghost Agents have tampered with Heavy Snipers to retune their effectiveness

This build includes an AA change which makes 240hz AA act like 60hz AA, which does impact target acquisition. Investigations and tests are ongoing regarding aim assist, and your feedback is appreciated.

Local Challenges may not appear on-screen when players enter a new area.

Skye's "Block damage with a Kingsman" Challenge may not track progress.

General

We’re aware of an issue that may cause framerate and resolution drops, particularly when panning the camera view in certain directions. We are working towards improvements in our next game update.

Mobile

We’re investigating an issue in which Android device may crash when a video plays in-game. We've disabled video playback (including Message of the Day) on Android to mitigate this issue until it's resolved.

We’re aware of a visual issue causing players to see their extra Build buttons displayed as Wall icons.

We are aware of an issue that is causing the ping marker to display a distance of 0m.

Save the World

Using the Surround Pound's heavy attack may not properly deal damage to Husks when used.

Using an ability that's on cooldown may swap players to their pickaxes. This may impact heavy combat when spamming abilities.

The Storm King's Onslaught projectiles are not accurate and may home towards the ground when fired.

Players may become stuck in a previous Dungeons zone while their teammates are in the next one

Psylocke's pickaxe does not swing properly when used.

That covers the patch notes for Fortnite 12.50. Had you been relying on the Heavy Sniper in your games recently? What do you think of the change? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and stay tuned for further Fortnite Chapter 2 coverage as we make our way towards Chapter 2 - Season 3.